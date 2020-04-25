DANVERS — Former state Rep. Sally Kerans says she wants to return to Beacon Hill.
Kerans, 59, a Danvers Democrat, announced on her Facebook page Saturday morning that she intends to run for the 13th Essex District again in the Massachusetts House, a seat that is wide open with longtime Rep. Ted Speliotis not seeking re-election this fall.
Speliotis, 66, also a Danvers Democrat, first announced Thursday that he would be retiring from public office after 32 years and not seek a new term. The district covers Danvers, half of Middleton and part of West Peabody.
Kerans held that same seat between 1991 and 1997, and was succeeded in office by Speliotis, upon his return to the House. He had previously served in the neighboring 12th District, but was defeated in 1986.
"Having served us very well for many years, Ted decided now was the time for him to move on, and I wish him a well-deserved retirement," wrote Kerans. "While I never expected to run for office again, much less run during a pandemic, I've decided to seek the Democratic nomination for the seat.
"We are in unprecedented times and will deal with the devastating economic consequences of COVID-19 in the coming months and years. My experience in the Legislature and my involvement in civic life and local government in the years since I last served in the Legislature will serve me well in tackling these challenges," Kerans wrote.
She said she's in the early stages of building a campaign and still needs signatures for her nomination papers, in order to get on the ballot.
Highlighting the challenges of securing scores of signatures while practicing social distancing, she offered to drop off papers at people's homes for them to sign.