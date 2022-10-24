SALEM — A former Salem real estate developer was sentenced to four years in federal prison Friday, five months after a jury found him guilty in a nearly decade-long mortgage fraud scheme that cost lenders nearly $4 million — and financially ruined a number of people he recruited to buy his condos at inflated prices.
George Kritopoulos, 50, and his lawyers had tried to persuade Judge Patti B. Saris that his litany of medical conditions, some the result of gastric bypass surgery and a metabolic condition that has left him at approximately 400 pounds, warranted a sentence of home confinement.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, sought more than seven years in custody, calling the scheme “deliberate, long running, and intricate” and saying that even after his conviction on conspiracy, wire, bank and income tax fraud and obstruction of justice last May, Kritopoulos “has not taken responsibility for his crimes in any way.”
The transactions involved purchasing multifamily homes and buildings around Salem and converting them to condominium units, which would be sold at inflated prices to buyers who used falsified income tax and employment information to obtain the benefits of programs for first-time homebuyers and down payment assistance.
The dozen properties were located all over Salem, on Sylvan Street, Leach Street, Cabot Street, Forest Avenue, Chase Street, Mason Street, Grove Street, Turner Street and Essex Street.
In total, Kritopoulos oversaw at least two dozen transactions totaling $6.5 million. When the buyers, most of them unable to afford mortgage payments, defaulted, lenders lost $3.8 million. All but two of 21 condo units went into foreclosure.
Kritopoulos may also be ordered to make restitution, something Saris left to a future hearing.
He was first charged in the case in 2018 along with Joseph Bates III and David Plunkett, a now-former Essex South Registry of Deeds employee. Both have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing in December.
Prosecutors showed at trial that the information submitted to lenders included phony documents representing salary, assets and whether they would occupy the property (a requirement of many lending programs). The documents would indicate that buyers worked for what turned out to be “shell” companies created by Kritopoulos.
Federal prosecutors noted in their sentencing memorandum that the “straw” buyers recruited by Kritopoulos suffered serious financial consequences.
They were, “with rare exception, unwitting, vulnerable people without experience in real estate or financial means; Kritopoulos specifically sought out novices for their good credit,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. The buyers were led to believe that Kritopoulos would help them with payments, and in one case, he allegedly feigned a romantic interest.
Then, when buyers tried to back out, prosecutors said, Kritopoulos would say anything, from lying to threatening, including threatening to have the boyfriend of one buyer deported if he did not go through with the purchase, to keep them on board.
One of them even contemplated suicide, the prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum.
The other harms “were substantial and widespread,” prosecutors wrote. “Although the affected properties were all in Salem, Kritopoulos’s fraud affected numerous lenders, both national and regional.”
Kritopoulos also directed the creation of phony employment and tax documents, at one point in a recorded conversation that he directed Plunkett how to enlarge a phony tax refund, saying, “Go, Plunkie, go! You can do it!” They also say he tried to obstruct investigators by trying to persuade others to lie and threatening to pin the crimes on them.
Lawyers for Kritopoulos, meanwhile, portrayed him as the “front-facing person in the conspiracy: he hosted parties and recruited buyers, was the person the buyers contacted with questions and concerns, and he provided the buyers instructions to facilitate their participation in the scheme,” but suggested that Bates and Plunkett were the primary operators and the buyers knew what they were getting involved with.
“The evidence at trial suggested that most, if not all, of the buyers were aware of their participation in a fraud,” defense lawyer Keren Goldenberg wrote in her sentencing memorandum. “While they all testified to the contrary, there is reason to doubt their credibility.”
Goldenberg said Kritopoulos’ health issues would be too challenging to manage in the federal prison system and cited a delayed medical procedure he has been awaiting.
She also argued that Kritopoulos is the primary caretaker for his 75-year-old mother Gianoula, who speaks limited English and suffers from multiple health issues of her own.
Goldenberg said Kritopoulos suffers from a metabolic syndrome, diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as the complications of gastric bypass surgery and the removal of a growth in 2006.
After his release, Kritopoulos will spend two years on probation. Saris indicated she will consider the government’s request for restitution at a future hearing.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis