SALEM — A former Salem man alleged to be the leader of a major drug trafficking operation that made and sold counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl, from Boston to Northern Maine, has now been indicted.
Vincent “Fatz” Caruso, 26, was first charged last year by federal prosecutors in the case. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury handed up a five-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit multiple drug and firearms offenses as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering and robbery, and a count of possession of a machine gun to commit drug trafficking.
The last count carries a mandatory minimum term of 30 years in prison and up to life; Caruso is also facing charges that carry 20-year mandatory minimums if convicted.
Caruso allegedly oversaw an operation that used half a dozen pill presses, one of them capable of making up to 15,000 pills an hour. Instead of oxycodone, the actual active ingredient in prescription Percocet, the pills were made with fentanyl.
The pills were then distributed to a network of dealers on the North Shore, prosecutors said. The investigation involved police and other law enforcement agencies from Boston to northern Maine.
Caruso, who is alleged to be a member of the Crips street gang, posted numerous videos and photos of himself on social media showing him, usually decked out in designer or custom-made jewelry, along with machine guns and other firearms, and large amounts of drugs and cash.
Prosecutors say Caruso conspired with others to launder some of the cash he was making. According to the original complaint filed in federal court last June, Caruso, his mother Laurie Caruso, of Lynn, and a third person, Nicole Benton, of Saugus, would go to The Brook Casino in Seabrook, New Hampshire, to gamble with the money.
Another defendant, Ernest Johnson, who allegedly acted as an enforcer, frequently live-streaming himself sitting outside courthouses or homes of rivals or potential witnesses. Laurie Caruso and Johnson are awaiting trial.
Benton pleaded guilty to her role and is set for sentencing in April.
The use of fentanyl and sometimes methamphetamine to manufacture counterfeit pills has been a problem across the country. Last September, the DEA put out rare public safety alert warning people of the risks posed by the pills.
Salem police said in September that they had responded to several overdoses involving pills that turned out to contain fentanyl.
