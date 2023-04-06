SALEM — A now-former Salem police officer admitted Thursday to depositing bogus money orders into her bank account and then withdrawing funds before the bank learned they were forgeries.
Iancy Gonzalez "made an oath to the public and then violated that public trust by committing these acts," prosecutor Vincent Yadgood told a Salem District Court judge during Thursday's hearing. He asked the judge to impose a guilty finding and three years of supervised probation and restitution.
Gonzalez, 36, of Salem, was spared from having two felony convictions, however, after Judge Lynn Rooney said she would take into account Gonzalez's lack of a prior record.
Rooney called a prosecutor's request for a guilty finding and three years of probation "reasonable, given that you were a police officer at the time."
"However, given your age and lack of a record, I will continue the matter without a finding so you don't have a felony conviction," Rooney told her.
Under the judge's disposition of the case, Gonzalez will be on a form of probation for two years and must pay $5,179 in restitution to Eastern Bank. If she complies and stays out of further trouble, the charges — felony larceny by a single scheme and uttering, or passing, forged money orders — will be dismissed. (Prosecutors had already dropped forgery charges last year.)
The case has also cost her a career in law enforcement, something her lawyer, Scott Masse, told the judge that Gonzalez had long dreamed of pursuing.
Masse said Gonzalez, a single mother of three who does not receive child support from the fathers of her children, had managed to earn a bachelor's degree after graduating from Salem High School in 2005, and later attended the police academy.
Being a police officer was "a job she very much cared for and liked," Masse told the judge.
"Unfortunately, this was completely out of character for her," Masse said.
"She has lost her job as a Salem police officer, and she is unlikely to find work as a police officer ever again," her lawyer continued. She recently found work as a technician for an eye doctor, he said.
Yadgood told the judge that the allegations came to light in January 2022, after Eastern Bank began investigating a recent series of counterfeit Western Union money orders that had been passed at local branches.
A total of $13,000 in fraudulent money orders had been deposited into Gonzalez's bank account by her and an alleged accomplice, Willy Orlando Santana, 28, of Malden.
Prior to those deposits, her account had just $58 in it.
Shortly after that, they were at the Encore Casino in Everett, where they made multiple attempts to withdraw cash from the account. Santana managed to withdraw $300 but the other attempts were fruitless.
She later used the bank's mobile app to transfer $4,060 to a CashApp account, and then on Jan. 9 withdrew another $2,000 at the branch on Trader's Way in Salem.
A few days later, on Jan. 12, she attempted to withdraw another $6,000 from a branch in Lynn.
But at that point, her account had been flagged, Yadgood told the judge.
She told a bank manager that the money was from selling her car on Facebook Marketplace, but couldn't provide the make or model. She then claimed that a friend had sold a car and that she allowed the friend to deposit the proceeds into her bank account, Yadgood told the judge.
Bank officials, who knew she was a police officer, offered her a chance to repay the money. She made one $1,000 payment.
"You've heard the facts read by the Commonwealth," Rooney said to Gonzalez. "Is that what happened?"
"Yes, ma'am," Gonzalez responded.
"What is most concerning to the commonwealth is that this defendant was a Salem police officer at the time," Yadgood told the judge.
"I do not know what drove Ms. Gonzalez to do what she did," Salem police Chief Lucas Miller said after the hearing. "I am obviously disappointed that she tarnished her badge, but I hope that she is able to move on and have a fulfilling life with her family."
Santana's case is scheduled to be in court on April 20.