SALEM — Former Saltonstall School gym teacher Daniel Hakim pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new charges of child sexual abuse during a brief hearing in Salem Superior Court.
Hakim, 37, of North Andover, was already facing 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 when two additional girls disclosed sexual abuse, according to the district attorney’s office.
In December, Hakim was indicted on five new counts of indecent assault and battery and two counts of rape of a child, a crime that carries a potential life sentence.
The new indictments bring the total number of girls Hakim allegedly sexually assaulted to 12, all of them between the ages of 6 and 8. Prosecutors say the assaults took place while Hakim was teaching at the school between 2015 and 2018.
He was first charged in late 2021 with sexual assault on a student at the Saltonstall; other girls subsequently made disclosures, and the case was presented to a grand jury last spring. Hakim was then arraigned last June on those indictments.
Hakim, who was accompanied by about two dozen people who appeared to be from the Methuen church he is allowed to attend once a week, has shaved his beard and wore a dark blue suit to court.
Hakim will remain free on $200,000 cash bail, under house arrest and monitored by a GPS bracelet, while the new charges are pending, following an agreement between his attorney, David Yannetti, and prosecutor Anne Marie Gochis.
Gochis told Judge Thomas Drechsler that the new case and the prior charges will be “joined,” or tried together, under an agreement with Yannetti.
The arraignment had originally been scheduled for Jan. 12 but was postponed until Wednesday afternoon.
A group of four parents, accompanied by a victim-witness advocate from the district attorney’s office, also attended the hearing. They then met in private with the prosecutor.
Drechsler scheduled another hearing in the case for March 8, where he will ask for an update on the exchange of evidence in the case and hear any disputes. Yannetti told the judge that he may also file a motion to dismiss some of the charges, but that would not be heard until sometime after that date.
Under Massachusetts law, the state’s highest court has found, child rape is not an offense that allows a prosecutor to seek pretrial detention as a danger to the public — a gap that former governor Charlie Baker repeatedly attempted to get lawmakers to close. Legislators balked at some of the proposal’s other provisions, however, and a last-ditch effort at a compromise failed last summer.
