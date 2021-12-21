SALEM — A former physical education teacher at the Saltonstall School in Salem has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student in 2016.
Daniel Hakim, 35, of North Andover, was suspended and then left the Salem school district in early 2018 amid six earlier reports of inappropriate contact with other students, all of which the Department of Children and Families subsequently deemed "unsupported," a prosecutor said during Hakim's arraignment Tuesday.
A school department spokeswoman confirmed his termination. Hakim was also stripped of his teaching license last year by state officials.
The child in the case for which Hakim now stands charged disclosed the incidents involving her in January 2021.
The DCF, which is responsible for protecting children, had also decided that her complaint was "unsupported," the prosecutor said in court.
But Salem police detectives and the Essex District Attorney's office took a different view after conducting their own investigation and charged Hakim with seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at Tuesday's arraignment.
Prosecutor Anne Marie Gochis said the girl, whose family no longer lives in Salem, "blurted out" what had happened during a conversation with her mother last January. The girl's mother said she'd become concerned that her daughter appeared to be frightened around boys and men.
It took a period of months before the girl felt ready to speak to investigators, the prosecutor said. In an interview in November with an investigator at the district attorney's office who is trained in questioning child victims, she said that Hakim had repeatedly touched her both over and under her clothing while in gym class and in school hallways. The girl said that he would sometimes grab her from behind during games of tag, turn her around and hug her, "grinding" against the child. He would also call her over outside of gym glass and hug and touch her, she told investigators.
The girl said Hakim also called her once to tell her that he loved her, but also to tell her not to tell anyone, saying, "Everybody does this," the prosecutor said in court.
The girl said Hakim was one of her favorite teachers and that she was too young to understand that what he was doing was wrong. Later, while she was in the sixth grade, she tried to tell two friends, but they ignored her, she told the investigator.
Gochis asked Salem District Court Judge Richard Mori to set bail at $10,000 cash and require Hakim to wear a GPS monitor that would alert probation officers if he entered the city of Salem.
Hakim turned himself in on a warrant to Salem police on Tuesday morning, his attorney, Syrie Fried, told a judge. Fried said she had been told about the charges earlier Tuesday and asked for time to have him surrender at the courthouse so that his own five children and his wife would not be "traumatized" by seeing him arrested at home.
Fried argued that bail was not necessary in the case, telling Mori that Hakim had been aware of the pending investigation and that the prosecutor's request was "out of line."
"If he wanted to flee, he would have packed up and left," Fried told Mori during the arraignment.
She also suggested there's no danger to the girl or her family since they no longer live in the area, and noted that the allegations date back five years. "We don't know where she is," Fried told the judge, "and he has no interest in finding out. It's been years, literally years, since he's had any contact with her or anyone else in Salem."
Fried said in court that her client had agreed to be interviewed by DCF and brought up that the agency had deemed the case "unsupported."
After hearing from Fried, Mori chose to release Hakim on personal recognizance, without imposing any bail or the requested GPS bracelet. He told Hakim to stay away from the girl and her family and not try to contact them.
Mori did grant a request from the prosecutor to impound the complaint and police reports in the case.
Fried told the judge that Hakim now works as a recruiter for a California tech firm.
The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website shows that Hakim's license to teach health and physical education in grades K-12 was revoked on July 21, 2020.
Liz Polay-Wettengel, the spokeswoman for the Salem Public Schools, said in response to a request for comment on the charges that Hakim was removed from his position during the 2017-2018 school year.
The district notified DCF, Salem police and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in accordance with the law.
Polay-Wettengel said the school district "provided support to students and families and continues to offer ongoing resources to those members of the community impacted by these actions."
According to Hakim's LinkedIn biography, he worked for the Salem Public Schools just under three years, from 2015 to 2018. He also worked at the Brooks School in North Andover, running a "Teen Quest" program from 2015 to 2016, and at Shawsheen Elementary School in Wilmington as a health teacher from 2013 to 2015. He was a health teacher for the Collaborative for Educational Services in the Greater Boston area from 2009 to 2013.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.