SALEM — A former Salem elementary school gym teacher arrested earlier this year is facing new charges, including rape of a child, after two more children reported that they were sexually abused by him.
Daniel Hakim, 37, of North Andover, already facing 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child, was indicted Thursday by an Essex County grand jury on five new counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery, as well as charges of child rape aggravated by an age difference of five years or more, and rape of a child by a mandated reporter.
Hakim has previously pleaded not guilty to the pending charges, and his attorney said Friday that he denies the new ones as well.
The new indictments bring the total number of girls Hakim is charged with sexually abusing to 12. All were students at the Saltonstall School, a kindergarten through grade eight school on Lafayette Street in Salem. He is now facing 37 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child and two counts of rape of a child.
Hakim taught physical education at the Saltonstall from 2015 to 2018. Prior to that, he'd worked at other schools, including with a "Teen Challenge" program at the Brooks School in Andover, at Shawsheen Elementary School in Wilmington, and at Collaborative for Educational Services.
The girls were between 6 and 8 at the time, officials have said.
Hakim is free on $200,000 bail, but confined to his North Andover home by a GPS bracelet. Last month a judge denied a request to remove a "beacon" inside the home but granted him permission to go as far as the edge of his property line. Hakim is also allowed out on Sunday mornings to attend church in Methuen and with advance notice to attend medical appointments, meetings with his attorney and court proceedings.
Hakim, a father of five, had complained of receiving alerts from the GPS monitoring center when he was in his yard pushing his children on a swing, his lawyer told a judge last month.
Hakim's attorney, David Yannetti, said the new charges did not come as a surprise but that his client denies all of them.
"We are unsurprised at these latest allegations," Yannetti said Friday. "Like the previous allegations, they are untrue. As we have said from the beginning, Mr. Hakim looks forward to having his day in court to fight against these false charges."
An arraignment date had not been scheduled on the new charges as of Friday but Hakim's prior case is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 12.