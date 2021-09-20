TOPSFIELD — A former police department employee is alleging she was forced to resign last year over a consensual relationship with a police officer, who was also asked to resign.
In a lawsuit filed earlier this week in Salem Superior Court, former administrative assistant Jennifer Davis says she was treated differently than male officers who also engaged in relationships with colleagues.
The town’s attorney, Douglas Louison, said the allegations of disparate treatment are “simply incorrect.”
The suit alleges that Davis, who worked for the police department and was also a secretary to the town’s finance committee, was treated differently than male employees who engaged in similar relationships.
She and her attorney say in the suit that on Feb. 27, 2020, her estranged husband showed police a photo of Davis and a police officer in a car together and provided what Davis alleges was a secretly-recorded phone conversation between her and that officer.
Davis and her husband were separated at the time, the lawsuit says.
According to the suit, Capt. Gary Hayward asked the husband if he wanted to file a complaint. The husband declined.
Davis’ attorney, Timothy Burke, noted in the complaint that it is is illegal to record a phone conversation without the other party’s consent in Massachusetts, but that the husband was not charged.
There was no policy barring relationships outside of work at that time, the suit also says.
Burke said he also represents the officer, who has a pending complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Burke said he also plans to move that case to Superior Court within the week.
Then-Chief Evan Haglund initially concluded that no action was warranted against Davis or the officer, but subsequently spoke with both and “advised them that, in the future, they should attempt to prevent their relationship from ‘interfering’ in the department, according to the lawsuit.
Some time after that, Sgt. (now Chief) Neal Hovey expressed his concern to Haglund that because of the relationship the officer might not be able to respond to any calls to Davis’ home.
On April 3, the suit says Davis’ estranged husband confronted her about the relationship with the officer and grabbed and smashed her phone, an incident she said she did not report out of concern that it would be seen as “involving” the department.
Ten days later, according to the suit, she and the officer were both asked to resign. The suit says the officer refused, which led to the opening of an internal affairs investigation into a report that he had asked colleagues to make sure Davis was safe as she walked back and forth from her car to the station.
That, said Louison on Monday, was what created a potentially dangerous situation for officers who might have been drawn into a confrontation with Davis’ estranged husband.
“She was warned her conduct needed to be kept out of the department,” Louison said.
But Burke said in an interview that if anything, the town should have been more concerned about protecting his client, Davis, from an angry estranged husband. “It shouldn’t mean she’s entitled to less protection” because she works for the police department, Burke said.
Davis says she was told she could either resign or be fired, and that she was told to state the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for her resignation. The suit says Haglund never conducted an investigation.
The suit alleges six counts, including gender discrimination, violation of Davis’ civil rights, infliction of emotional distress and interference with business relations and seeks at least $300,000 in damages.
Louison said he doesn’t believe she can show that she was discriminated against, noting she was not asked to leave her position with the finance committee. (She later left that job).
“To suggest it had anything to do with any sort of discrimination is just wrong,” said Louison.
Burke said he believes that both Davis and the former officer have strong cases, however.
