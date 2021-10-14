TOPSFIELD — A second former Topsfield Police Department employee has filed suit against the town.
Charles Curran, of Danvers, spent 10 months as a patrolman with the department, until he was asked to leave, then, after he refused, was terminated.
Curran says in the lawsuit that he was told that his relationship with a secretary in the department who was going through a divorce was creating an “officer safety” issue — something an internal affairs investigation later found was unsupported.
The suit alleges that the true motivation behind his firing was the department’s fears of liability if Curran — who had just undergone an emergency cardiac catheterization procedure — were to retire under the so-called “Heart Law.”
That law grants a lifetime pension to public safety employees who develop heart disease or high blood pressure, which under the law are presumed to be related to their work unless shown to have some other cause.
The lawsuit also alleges that one of the officers who raised questions about the relationship was motivated to do so by his desire to have less competition for a promotion.
Douglas Louison, a lawyer representing the town and police in the matter as well as in a suit filed by another department employee, said the claims are baseless.
“The town emphatically denies these new claims,” Louison said. “The action taken with regard to Mr. Curran was wholly appropriate and without consideration of any possible claim he might seek to file in the future. Any suggestion otherwise as alleged is foolish and without merit.”
Louison said the town will “aggressively” defend itself against the lawsuit.
Last month, Jennifer Davis, a secretary for the town who says she was forced out of her job with the Police Department over her relationship with Curran, filed suit.
Davis, in her lawsuit, said she was in the process of divorcing when she began a relationship with Curran. According to both lawsuits, Davis’ estranged husband went to police with a surreptitiously-taken photo of Davis and Curran together in a car in Danvers, and an allegedly secretly recorded conversation between the two.
The lawsuits allege that rather than investigate the estranged husband for a potential violation of the state wiretap law, he was instead asked if he wanted to make a complaint against Davis and Curran.
Curran alleges that when he returned to work with a doctor’s note clearing him for duty following the heart procedure, then-Chief Evan Haglund confronted him with the option of resigning or being fired due to what he was told was an officer safety issue created by the relationship with Davis.
It was the patrolman union’s president, Joseph DeBernardo, who had filed the complaint, the lawsuit alleges.
After he refused to resign, Haglund placed Curran on suspension and opened an internal affairs investigation. He took the officer’s badge and gun and had him clean out his locker. While the investigation was ongoing, the department also removed Curran’s name from the email and paging system and changed the lock on his locker.
Capt. Gary Hayward was assigned to conduct the internal affairs investigation, focusing on whether Curran had engaged in “conduct unbecoming” an officer or brought the relationship into the workplace, endangering officer safety.
The complaint alleged that the relationship between Curran and Davis engendered “animosity” from Davis’ estranged husband, putting officers at risk should they be required to respond to a call involving the husband at some point.
Hayward ultimately concluded that it is routine for police to deal with domestic violence calls and with members of the public who do not view police in a friendly way. No evidence was found to suggest that Davis’ husband was following any officers.
Hayward also found in his report that the actions taken to remove Curran from the email and paging systems and change the lock on his locker could be perceived as hindering a fair and impartial investigation.
Hayward noted that it did not appear the union provided adequate support or guidance to Curran.
The captain did conclude that Curran had acted improperly when he asked a detective on the department to make sure Davis got safely to her car — a request Curran says he quickly recanted and which the detective appeared to make light of, telling Curran in a text, “no worries, I thought it was hilarious.”
According to the lawsuit, Hayward also found that several officers had lied or embellished in interviews with him, but that Haglund took no action against those officers, despite Hayward’s recommendation.
Curran’s attorney, Timothy Burke, said in his complaint that he has requested an unredacted copy of the internal affairs investigation report, but said the town has refused to provide one.
The lawsuit seeks damages for invasion of privacy, violation of civil rights, discrimination based on both actual and perceived disabilities, wrongful termination and interference in a business relationship.
Curran was still a “probationary” employee at the time of the incidents described in the lawsuit.
