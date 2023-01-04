A Jan. 19 visioning forum for Danvers’ 2030 strategic plan will give residents a chance to share what they want to see happen in town over the next few years.
Community members can give ideas and learn about the planning process behind the strategic plan at Holten Richmond Middle School from 6-8 p.m. that Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the town of Danvers.
Input that’s gathered during the forum will help create a vision statement to be used during the planning process, the post said.
For those who aren’t able to attend in person, the presentation will also be held over Zoom and recorded. Visit https://bit.ly/3HBx8uh to access the Zoom.
Pre-registration for the event is optional and can be done at https://bit.ly/8UWyL95. Visit strategic.danversma.gov for more information about the 2030 plan.