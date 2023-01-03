BOSTON — Top House Democrats set their sights Tuesday afternoon on steering a foster parenting bill and a postpartum care bill to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk in the closing hours of the 2021-2022 term.
The House Ways and Means Committee began favorably reported a pair of bills that already cleared the Senate, moving them closer to floor votes that could happen later in the afternoon or evening.
The first bill, which the Senate approved in June, seeks to establish a "Foster Parents' Bill of Rights" (S 2980) that would require the Department of Children and Families to craft a clear policy outlining its relationship with foster parents and the options those individuals have available to them.
Among other rights, the bill calls for foster parents to receive information about a foster child's physical and behavioral health, history of trauma and high-risk behavior, and education needs before placement; requires DCF to communicate with parents about available payments and other financial supports they may receive; and orders the department to develop a standardized "pre-service training" for foster parents.
The other bill on the move in the House Ways and Means Committee (S 2731) would keep eligible Bay Staters covered by MassHealth for 12 months beyond the end of a pregnancy. The Senate unanimously approved that bill in March.
Committee leaders gave members until 3 p.m. to weigh in on the poll, and lawmakers voted to recommend passage of both proposals.