BEVERLY — Police have charged four men in connection with a shooting outside the Pickled Onion in December.
Three of the men arrested have been charged with obstruction of justice for “hindering a police officer during an investigation,” as well as conspiracy to commit a crime (obstruction of justice), according to a press release from the Beverly Police Department.
The shooting was reported on Dec. 6, shortly before 10 p.m., after police received numerous calls for “a disturbance and possible multiple gunshots” in the area of The Pickled Onion Bar, 355 Rantoul St.
A person “involved in the reported disturbance a short distance away” was pointed out by passersby. He was ultimately arrested for a charge connected to an incendiary device, while admitting that someone on Rantoul Street “fired a gun in his direction,” the release reads. Video surveillance from the area supported the claim that the person was fired at, and that the suspects entered The Pickled Onion after.
At that point, “the manager of the Pickled Onion, Sean Kelly, refused to fully cooperate with the investigation,” the release reads, “and a search warrant had to be obtained to review camera footage from within the Pickled Onion along with customer credit card receipts in hopes of identifying those involved in the shooting.”
Arrested were:
- Christopher Sawyer, 39, of 118 Green St., Stoneham, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm), discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and withholding evidence in a criminal proceeding
- Christopher Sturgis, 36, of 5 Scott St., Beverly, charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and withholding evidence in a criminal proceeding
- Sean Kelly, 28, of 82 Marblehead St., North Reading, charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy
- Gordon Morrison, 23, of 43 Plover Hill Road, Ipswich, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (incendiary device)
Further information on the arrests wasn’t available Tuesday pending the ongoing case, according to Beverly police officer and public information officer Mike Boccuzzi.
In a police narrative included in the court documents, Beverly officer Justin Marrs reported hearing three shots that night as he was monitoring traffic nearby on McPherson Drive. When police learned the person of interest was coming from The Pickled Onion, Marrs wrote, officers headed to the scene. He said Kelly told police that Morrison caused a disturbance and “had slammed the front door, so Kelly then went outside after him to confront them.”
“Kelly stated Morrison had some sort of spray can with a lighter and was using them together like a flame thrower,” Marr’s narrative reads. “Morrison then blew the flame towards the face of Kelly and another unknown patron.”
In another narrative, Beverly officer Ryan Knight reported that the bar area was still and only had a few people in it when he entered to talk to Kelly.
“From previous calls I am familiar with Sean and requested to see his surveillance footage,” Knight wrote. “I explained why I was at his business and the severity of this call. Sean immediately said, ‘You’re not looking at my footage’ and continued to talk over me. Sean also continuously tried to inform me that nothing happened inside his bar, and that it was all outside but refused to tell me what happened in general.”
A separate narrative filed by Beverly police Sgt. Edward Hathon explained that he was given a search warrant for The Pickled Onion on Dec. 12, six days after the incident.
“While conducting the search warrant, the bar manager Sean Kelly had finally admitting (sic) that on the evening of Dec. 6, he was not being completely truthful to officers, regarding to his observations, and involvement,” Hathon wrote.
