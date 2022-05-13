MIDDLETON — Four candidates seeking two seats on the town of Middleton’s elementary school committee will be on Tuesday’s ballot.
The race is among four contests on this year’s ballot: in addition to the elementary school committee race, candidates are vying for seats on the regional school committee, the electric light commission and the library trustees.
Voting will be held for all precincts at Fuller Meadow School on South Main Street. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Elementary school committee chair Natasha Murphy Bansfield is seeking re-election to a three-year term. Three others are seeking one of the two open seats: David DeBonis, Kyle Smith and Francis Leary Jr.
Roger Bourgeois and Trevor Currier are also competing for a single open seat representing Middleton on the Masconomet Regional School Committee.
On the town’s electric light commission, incumbent Charles Clinch is facing a challenge from Gregory Chane.
Erin Bennett and Maura Buser are running for one open seat on the Flint Public Library board of trustees.
Most of the candidates in the competitive races took part in a League of Women Voters forum last month. Video is still available on the town’s website.
During that forum, Bansfield stressed her role in keeping the elementary schools largely open during the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging that she received criticism for the effort, which she called “very hard on me and my family.”
“I wish it hadn’t involved personal attacks on me but I guess that’s what I signed up for,” Bansfield said during the forum.
She also expressed criticism of recent efforts to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion into schools and suggested that issues of gender identity should not be dealt with in schools.
Debonis said he too disagrees with DEI efforts, suggesting “the focus needs to be back on basics.”
Smith disagreed with both, saying that he supports DEI in schools, noting that if part of the job of a school is to prepare students for their future, “they won’t be successful if they can’t be themselves.”
Leary was not a participant in the forum.
Bourgeois and Currier also took part in the candidate night, with both describing their support for efforts to help students recover from losses suffered during the pandemic.
Currier, a recent graduate, said he has heard complaints from the community regarding the regional school committee’s decision to shut schools where “75% of parents,” he said, wanted to keep Masconomet open.
He also cited his family’s involvement in athletics as the reason he opposes allowing transgender girls to participate on girls’ athletic teams.
Bourgeois, on the other hand, said school policies must be consistent with law and called political rhetoric around Title IX “troubling.”
“I believe we’re better than this,” Bourgeois said, recalling his own family’s experience with anti-gay bullying and concerns about his biracial grandchild facing the same.
In uncontested races, Select Board Richard Kassiotis is running for another three-year term. The other candidate running is Deborah Carbone. There are two seats open.
In the remaining uncontested races, Paul Armitage is unopposed for another term as constable. There are multiple openings on two other boards.
Toula Guarino is seeking re-election to a three-year term on the Board of Assessors. Meredith Stone is the sole candidate for a one-year term on the Board of Assessors.
Three seats are open on the Planning Board for varying terms.
Jason Bernhard is seeking a five-year term, Anthony DeGregorio is seeking a four-year term and Lisa Marie Sheehan is seeking a three-year term.
