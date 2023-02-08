BEVERLY — Four finalists have been selected in the search for a new manager of Beverly Airport, with the winner scheduled to be chosen on Monday.
The Beverly Airport Commission interviewed finalists Scott Anderson, William Hamor, Gabriel Hanafin and James Nall on Tuesday. The commission is scheduled to discuss the candidates and select the new manager at its next meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the airport.
City officials declined to provide more information on the finalists until a public records request process was completed.
Beverly Airport, which is owned by the city of Beverly, is looking for a replacement for Gloria Bouillon, who resigned as airport manager in October after filing a sexual harassment complaint against John Messenger, the former president of North Atlantic Air Inc., a company based at the airport. Messenger, through his attorney, has denied the allegations. He no longer works at the airport.
The Beverly Airport Commission, which oversees the airport, received 20 applications for the manager’s job, commission chairman Paul Trefry told the Beverly City Council Monday night.
Trefry told councilors that takeoffs and landings at the airport have nearly doubled over the last eight years, with a total of 83,000 last year. The increased activity has prompted complaints about noise and pollution from residents on the Danvers side of the airport.
The town of Danvers has two seats on the airport commission, and Town Manager Steve Bartha was a member of the screening committee in the airport manager search process. Bartha told the Danvers Select Board Tuesday night that the commission wants a manager who will be responsive to the concerns of Danvers residents.
“I left my part in the process optimistic that that is a priority of the commision, and because it’s a priority of the commission it will become a priority of the manager,” Bartha told the board.
