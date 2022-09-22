IPSWICH — Never-before-heard orchestral works by four Ipswich composers will be showcased at a free concert, “The Colors of Music,” by The Orchestra on the Hill, led by artistic director Thomas Palance.
This extraordinary event, open to the public and offered at no charge, will be presented in the Crane Estate Ballroom at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 13. Seating is capped at 100, so tickets are required; tickets are available at no charge via www.TheOrchestraOnTheHill.org.
Concert-goers will enjoy everything from traditional American pop sounds to unprecedented usage of scales and chords based on scientific discoveries.
Here’s the world-premiere lineup from the Ipswich-based orchestra:
A new work for solo saxophone written by Chris Florio, the orchestra’s assistant artistic director, will feature Eric Haltmeier, also of Ipswich. Haltmeier is Pingree Schools’ fine arts director.
The orchestra’s composer in residence, G. Paul Naeger, will offer a new four-movement solo work for trumpet featuring Palance.
Jerry Gates, professor at the Berklee School of Music, has written a new work featuring several orchestra members.
And Palance will present a new piece he’s composed based on the vibrations of three amino acids. Along with Florio, Palance has been experimenting with new ways of composing music using amino acid vibrations, and interacting with scientists, including New England Biolabs staff. An early version of this piece was featured privately at Biolabs in August; it has now been expanded to include a larger ensemble.
Along with the brand-new comes the tried-and-true: “The Colors of Music” will also feature classic Cole Porter tunes in an arrangement by Gerard Ascione, a Navy Band colleague of Palance’s. This piece will highlight the young vocal talent Rhiannon Hurst of Rockport. For more information about The Orchestra on the Hill or this unique musical event, contact Erica Giovanniello at ericagio@comcast.net.
IF YOU GO
“The Colors of Music”
Thursday, Oct.13, 7:30 pm
The Orchestra on the Hill
Crane Estate Ballroom
290 Argilla Road, Ipswich
Free, get tickets at www.TheOrchestraOnTheHill.org