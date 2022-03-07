BEVERLY — A committee that spent more than a year reviewing how Beverly’s government operates has recommended that the city increase its mayoral term to four years and expand the School Committee by two seats.
The Beverly Charter Review Committee made the recommendations in a 114-page report that will go before the City Council on Monday.
The review committee was appointed by the City Council to consider possible changes to the charter, the document that lays out the framework for how city government operates. The charter was adopted in 1995 and is reviewed every 10 years.
In its report, the committee said it was recommending two “significant structural changes” — increasing the mayoral term to four years and adding two seats to the School Committee. The review committee said those changes would have to be voted on by voters, either during the regular city election in 2023 or at a special election.
The committee said switching from a two-year to a four-year term for mayor would give the city’s chief executive more time to implement policies. It would also reduce the time spent on campaigning for reelection, which with a two-year term begins nearly immediately after being elected, the report said.
“The Mayor’s role is one that requires management of personnel, departments, and budgets that are not built to change immediately, so the additional stability of seeing changes in leadership less frequently could create more effective management,” the report said.
The committee said the main drawbacks of a four-year term are the potential for deepening the “incumbency advantage,” which the report said is already strong in Beverly, and the risk of electing an “incompetent” mayor to a longer term. To address those risks, the committee also recommended strengthening the recall process, a provision that allows voters to vote an elected official out of office before their term expires.
The report said some members felt that term limits would help to balance the downsides of a longer mayoral term, but the committee rejected that idea.
According to the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association, 25 cities in the state have two-year mayoral terms while 22 have four-year terms.
The change to the School Committee would expand the number of members from seven to nine. The committee is currently made up of six members elected from each ward, plus the mayor. The two new positions would be “district” seats, with one person representing Wards 1, 2 and 3 and another person representing Wards, 4, 5 and 6. That would group wards “with similar communities of interest,” the committee said.
The report said adding two more members would help the School Committee keep up with “more complexity and volume of work.”
The report said the charter committee listened to proposals for longer terms for the City Council and School Committee but decided the current two-year terms are important “to maintain closeness and accountability to voters.”
The review committee made several other recommendations, including changes to the process of filling vacancies in elected offices and removing or suspending city officials; updating the citizen initiative petition process; and requiring a budget meeting at the very beginning of the annual budgeting process. Those changes could be made through a home-rule petition to the state Legislature, the committee said.
The committee said it “seriously considered” giving the City Council the power to elect its own president but eventually decided against it. Currently the top vote-getter out of the three at-large councilors automatically becomes president.
The Collins Center for Public Management at UMass-Boston, which advised the committee, said “best practices” would be for the council to select its own president, as is the case in most communities. But the committee said the current system is “more democratic” and “encourage(s) strong working relationships across the full Council.”
The Charter Review Committee included two city councilors and four members of the public. The members were Tim Flaherty, Stacy Ames, Hannah Bowen, Julie DeSilva, Richard Dinkin and Michael Pinciaro. Flaherty served as chairman.
The City Council will hold a public hearing at some point for residents to speak about the recommended changes.
