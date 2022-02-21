PEABODY — War came to the Capt. Samuel Brown Elementary School Friday morning: A hot cocoa war.
Fourth-graders had formed into three teams to each create a business plan, research and choose a product, create a mascot, provide advertising and choose a charity to receive all of their winnings, if their team was victorious in the “winner take all” showdown. The local charities included Sweet Paws Rescue, Northeast Animal Shelter and Ella’s Army.
The hot cocoa war, a project-based learning experience, was the brainchild of reading teacher Mellissa Cokorogianis, inspired by the book “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies.
On Friday morning, Mayor Ted Bettencourt and Superintendent Joshua Vadala also stopped down to drink in the scene.
The fourth-grade team says the cocoa wars was a huge success and a proud accomplishment for the students, with all three teams collectively raising just shy of $1,430.
Team “Cocoa Pride” took first place, raising approximately $625. All the winnings were then donated their charity, Sweet Paws Rescue, an animal rescue nonprofit based in Groveland.