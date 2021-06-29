Fourth of July celebrations return in Peabody

PEABODY — Fourth of July ward celebrations are back.
“It will be fun to get back to something somewhat normal,” said Ward 4 City Councilor Ed Charest.
Last year’s ward celebrations were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year there are parades, parties and other festivities planned for residents in every ward.
In Ward 4, Charest and his team of volunteers are switching things up.
“Normally we have games and races and things of that nature on the Fourth of July, and a cookout,” Charest said, but not this year. “It will be a little different — we don’t have to be all sweaty as we have in the past.”
Instead, Charest will host a free movie night at Emerson Park on Friday, July 2. Residents can start arriving at 6 p.m., he said, and the evening will include a performance by magician Steve Kidding and a screening of “Night at the Museum.”
“We can spread out outside, and if people are still uncomfortable with COVID they can spread out away from everyone,” he said.
Having a July 4th celebration didn’t seem possible a few months ago, Charest said, so his team didn’t have as much time to plan the event as they have in the past. In addition, Charest said plans were impacted by the pandemic.
“We are usually trying to get donations from businesses to offset the costs. What the city usually gives us doesn’t cover all the costs,” Charest said. “But with COVID this past year, a lot of businesses had not operated the way they had in the past, so it was harder to ask them for donations, just to be respectful to them.”
Charest encourages residents to bring dinner, picnic blankets and chairs to the event. He said snacks and other Fourth of July goodies will be provided.
“I think there will be some excitement from people,” he said. “You know, Friday after work, come home, relax and come down to the park and enjoy the show.”
In Ward 1, Councilor Craig Welton is hosting a Horribles Parade at Raddin Park on July 4. According to the city clerk’s office, residents should arrive at the corner of Blair Terrace and Lynnfield Street by 9:30 a.m., and the parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be games, contests, snacks, a DJ and a “special guest.”
Councilor Pete McGinn will host the Ward 2 celebration — rain or shine — on July 4 at 9:30 a.m., according to the clerk’s office. Attendees can arrive at the Welch School were there will be a singing of the national anthem and a patriotic parade. Children will receive a free “Independence Day Fun Bag” with games, snacks, party supplies and gift certificates for food and ice cream, according to the clerk’s office. All children will also be entered into a raffle for a bicycle.
In Ward 3, Councilor Jim Moutsoulas will host a celebration at Connolly Park from 9 a.m. to noon on July 4, according to the clerk’s office. There will be a Horribles Parade, games, hot dogs and snacks.
In Ward 5, Councilor Joel Saslaw is hosting a celebration at Ross Park from 9 a.m. to noon which will include a patriotic parade, games, a DJ and ice cream, according to the clerk’s office. Pizza from Santarpio’s Pizza will also be provided beginning at 11 a.m. Anyone intending to participate in the parade should begin lining up at the Kiley administration building at 9 a.m.
Councilor Mark O’Neil will host Ward 6’s celebration on July 4 at Symphony Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The day will begin with a patriotic parade for doll carriages, wagons, tricycles and bicycles. Registration for the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m., according to the city clerk’s office. After the parade there will be a dance party, games, a moon bounce, food and contests. Curious Creatures will also showcase several animals, according to the clerk’s office.