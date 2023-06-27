BEVERLY — This year’s Fourth of July parade in Beverly Farms promises to be not so horrible.
Organizers have removed the “horribles” name from the title in an attempt to change the image of the parade, which has been marked by controversy in the past over floats that have been called racist and hateful.
The parade will still include a “horribles” division for floats. But a new banner and the parade’s website now refer to it simply as the “Farms-Prides Fourth of July Parade.”
“We’re trying to clean up the parade,” said Raeann Downey, a member of the Beverly Farms-Prides Crossing Fourth of July Committee. “We’re trying to make it what it’s supposed to be about.”
The parade dates back to the 1880s and features floats, costumes and signs satirizing current events, local issues and national politics, a tradition known as a horribles parade. In more recent years, the parade has drawn criticism for its content, including ridiculing pregnant students in Gloucester, poking fun at birth defects from the Zika virus, displaying a ‘Gorilla Lives Matter’ sign, and targeting a resident who had criticized the parade.
Downey, who has helped organize the Beverly Farms Fourth of July events for 30 years, said organizers are hoping the name change will encourage participants to be “clever, not crude.”
“You always have a couple of people who don’t want to cooperate,” she said. “It is what it is. It’s part of our tradition.”
The parade includes several other categories in which people can enter floats or participate, including a patriotic theme and ones for businesses, community groups, political candidates and kids on bicycles. Downey said some people had expressed reservations about taking part as long as the “horribles” name was emphasized.
“We’re hoping the name change will get more younger people involved,” she said. “We have a lot of new people in town and that’s part of the name change, to hopefully entice the new people to the area to participate.”
Don MacQuarrie, who has been involved in organizing the Farms Fourth of July festivities since 1978, said the name change is an attempt to broaden the appeal of the parade. But he acknowledged that not everyone was happy about it.
“Some people were offended by the name ‘horribles.’ Other people weren’t,” he said. “It’s come crossroads with people who want the tradition, with those of us who want to see a large parade. It’s not intended to put anybody down or do anything like that.”
Downey and MacQuarrie acknowledged that the name change is a compromise, since horribles floats will still be allowed. The Farms-Prides Committee states on its website that it will “exercise the right to determine what content is appropriate or inappropriate” for an audience that includes families with children.
Downey and MacQuarrie, who both grew up in Beverly Farms, said the tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July carries deep meaning for the Farms and Prides Crossing neighborhoods. The Farms-Prides Fourth of July Committee is run by volunteers and needs to raise about $120,000 per year to stage the parade, fireworks and other events.
“I love the Fourth of July,” Downey said. “It’s the biggest holiday we have in the Farms. It’s homecoming for us.”
“It’s been going on for more than 100 years and people expect us to maintain it,” MacQuarrie said.
The committee has made another change this year, moving the fireworks to the night of July 3 rather than July 4. Downey and MacQuarrie said the change was made to save money after the committee, which relies on private donations, struggled to raise funds during the pandemic.
Holding the fireworks on July 3 saves thousands of dollars in overtime pay for police, firefighters and private security to work on the holiday, they said. The plan is to move the fireworks back to July 4 next year if possible.
“We have people protesting. They don’t like the change,” Downey said. “But we really don’t have a choice this year. We’re trying to do what we can with what we have.”
The issues over the parade and the fireworks highlight the need for more people, and younger people, to get involved with the Fourth of July committee, Downey and MacQuarrie said. MacQuarrie said organizing the fireworks is more complicated and time-consuming than people think, including things like insurance and security.
If other people don’t step up and take on some of the responsibilities, they fear the long tradition could fade away.
“I cannot imagine not having a Fourth of July in Beverly Farms,” Downey said. “I cannot imagine.”
