Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit

This combination photo shows Maria Bartiromo in New York in 2016, from left, Lou Dobbs at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. in 2017, and Jeanine Pirro in New York in 2015. Fox News personalities Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro are seeking the dismissal of claims against them and their employer as part of a $2.7 billion libel lawsuit brought by the voting technology company Smartmatic. (AP Photo)