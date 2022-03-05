BEVERLY — A settlement was finalized this week in a lawsuit between the Beverly Franco-American Club and a Newton lender that sought to foreclose on a mortgage the club's former president took out back in 2014.
The terms of the settlement are confidential, lawyer Keith Sachs of DDSK Law, which represented the club, said.
"The parties believed resolving this matter is in the best interest of everyone," Sachs said.
The club, Sachs said, "is poised to move on to bigger, better things."
The $300,000 mortgage, with an interest rate of 15%, was obtained from Middlesex Loans LLC, a Newton-based "hard money" lender, by the club's former president William Gates in 2014.
A final notice of the settlement was filed on Tuesday in Salem Superior Court.
On Thursday, a formal notice that the mortgage was being "discharged" by the lender was filed with the Registry of Deeds in Salem.
The club's board said in the lawsuit that it was not told about the loan and learned about it in 2016 only when Middlesex started foreclosure proceedings on the Park Street club the following year.
The lender had gotten so far along in the process that a foreclosure sale was being advertised.
The club sued Gates, his wife and son, as well as Middlesex, two other lenders, and several lawyers. The other defendants in the case have also reached settlements.
The club's remaining claim, against Middlesex, had been scheduled to go to trial in January, but in December the lawyers for both sides told the court they were nearing a settlement.
Gates, who also acted as the club's treasurer, was a retired Beverly police detective. He was also charged criminally and later pleaded guilty to charges that he took part of the loan proceeds for himself.
The club, founded in 1934 by and for the area's large French-Canadian immigrant community, had been struggling financially for years when Gates took out a series of mortgages seeking to keep up with tax bills.
Another setback came when the state raided the club and four others where illegal gambling machines had been installed.
More recently, the club faced a hearing and a four-day suspension by the city's licensing board after a "melee" at the club last June following a toddler's birthday party.