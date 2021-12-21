Local food pantries, volunteer groups and other generous folks will once again be dishing up dinner for anyone in need of a Christmas meal this week.
North Shore Community Action Partners, based in Peabody, has compiled a list of places where free meals will be available Saturday, Christmas Day, on the North Shore and Cape Ann. They also note that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many places that would traditionally offer sit-down meals are doing take-out instead.
- Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger, at 71 Wallis St., Peabody, will be providing Christmas meals to-go from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Home deliveries may be arranged for people unable to come to Haven to pick up a meal. Call 978-531-1530 or email info@citizensinn.org.
- My Brother’s Table, at 98 Willow St., Lynn, is providing to-go Christmas meals to individuals and families from noon to 4:30 p.m. Extra meals are available for people to take to neighbors, friends, etc., who are unable to pick up a Christmas meal to-go for themselves. Call 781-595-3224.
- Gloucester American Legion is delivering Christmas holiday ham dinners to the elderly, shut-in, veterans and needy in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich and Hamilton. To sign up to have a meal delivered, call 978-283-7117 (anytime and leave a message), or email nestorlaw@aol.com, by Wednesday, Dec. 22, at noon. Leave your name, address, phone number, and number of meals. Volunteer drivers are welcome, as well as monetary donations.
- First Baptist Church, at 221 Cabot St., Beverly, will be serving a lunch meal at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Meals will be offered as take-out or eat-in. Call 978-922-3295.
- Lifebridge in Salem will not be providing Christmas meals for the general public this year, but will serve its current residents and day guests who have signed up only.
- Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers will not be serving Christmas Day Dinner with Friends for the second time in more than 35 years. They hope to resume this tradition next year.