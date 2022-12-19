A number of restaurants, nonprofit agencies and other groups on the North Shore are once again dishing up meals for free to local residents in need this Christmas.
The following list is from North Shore Community Action Programs in Peabody:
- Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger, 71 Wallis St., Peabody, will be offering a seated meal on Christmas Day beginning with appetizers and soup at 11 a.m., and a seated meal from noon to 12:30 p.m. To-go meals will be available for pickup after 12:30. Meals are served on the second floor (handicapped lift available) in the dining room. Call 978-531-1530.
- My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, is providing to-go meals to individuals and families from noon to 4:30 p.m. Extra meals are available for people to take to neighbors, friends, etc., who are unable to pick up a Christmas meal to-go for themselves. Call 781-595-3224.
- Gloucester American Legion is delivering Christmas holiday ham dinners to Cape Ann area residents in need (Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Hamilton, Wenham and Ipswich). Call the Legion at 978-283-7117 (anytime and leave a message), or email nestorlaw@aol.com, by Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. to sign up by leaving your name, address, phone number, and number of meals. Volunteer drivers are welcome, as well as monetary donations.
- St. Peter's Church, 4 Ocean St., Beverly, will be serving a sit-down meal for its Sunday supper on Dec. 25 at 6 p.m.
- Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., Salem, will be providing meals for Christmas at its day center, 54 Margin St., (the church with the red door) from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for those with reservations. To sign up, RSVP no later than Monday, Dec. 19, by dropping by the day center or calling the main number at 978-744-0500.
- Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church (Danvers) will not be serving Christmas Day Dinner with Friends this year.
- Gina's Giving Back provides Christmas food for people to cook dinner in their own homes. If you live on the North Shore and would like to sign up for food delivery, email Gina at ginarn75@icloud.com, with your name, address, phone number, and number in your household by Wednesday, Dec. 21.