DANVERS — Free community college for those 25 years old and over is now available in Massachusetts — and at North Shore Community College.
Starting this fall, all current and future students at public community colleges who meet the age requirement as of the first day of classes, are Massachusetts residents and have not previously earned a college degree will not have to worry about the cost of higher education when it comes to getting an associate degree.
The new initiative, dubbed MassReconnect, will cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and other supplies for eligible students who are enrolled in at least six credits per semester and have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
“It’s just a really smart public policy,” North Shore Community College President William Heineman said. “It’s really an investment in the development of what everyone recognizes is the number one resource in Massachusetts: its people."
The funding for MassReconnect was secured in the state’s fiscal 2024 budget signed by Gov. Maura Healey earlier this month.
More than 1.8 million Massachusetts residents will be eligible for a free community college education thanks to the initiative, according to MassReconnect’s website.
The program also aims to shorten the gap between people of color and white residents in the state when it comes to higher education, since residents of color enroll in public higher education at significantly lower rates than their white neighbors and, on average, face larger financial burdens, according to MassReconnect.
Students of color also graduate from these institutions at lower rates. As do students from low-income households, MassReconnect said.
“This is going to pay off by people being able to get better jobs, have higher incomes and pay more into their communities through taxes,” Heinemann said. “It’s just a smart, smart idea.”
In states where similar initiatives are in place, enrollment at public community colleges didn’t increase much within the program's first year. That changes by the second year, when more residents have heard of the program and have had time to plan out their college career, he said.
“The second year saw really strong improvement, as much as 10 percent more enrollment,” Heinemann said. “Close to 50 percent of our students last fall were actually 25 or older, so there's already a bunch of students here who will benefit immediately from this.”
As required through MassReconnect, North Shore and other community colleges will have to provide free wraparound and career support services for these students.
These resources are already in place at North Shore, Heineman said. They include traditional academic support, tutoring, academic advising and financial aid, but also help students with challenges outside of college like finding childcare or providing transportation assistance.
The school also has a “Here to Help” fund, a relief fund that helps students cover the costs of financial needs separate from tuition and fees — even when it comes to things like replacing a flat tire, he said.
By supporting adults on every front when it comes to getting a higher education, MassReconnect hopes to help provide much needed employees to industries struggling to find help.
“Workforce shortages have impacted nearly all sectors of our economy, but we have an incredible opportunity before us to train the next generation of workers and increase opportunities for all,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.
“More students than ever before will be able to advance or complete their education and set themselves up for a successful career in in-demand industries like health care, engineering, advanced manufacturing and tech.”
These industries have struggled to find qualified workers the most in recent years, especially since they often require some sort of college degree or training, Heineman said
“The data on job requirements indicates that the vast majority of jobs being created now require at least some education or training after high school,” he said. “There are high high-school graduation rates on the North Shore, but not always for college degrees.”
Salem State University works with North Shore and Northern Essex Community College to make transferring with an associate degree not only a smooth process, but one that comes with its own unique benefits, said Bonnie Galinski, Salem State’s associate vice president for enrollment management.
“Data has shown that students are more likely to succeed at Salem State if they already have an associate,” Galinski said.
The university’s Transfer Connections program provides transfer students with support from a transfer coach to make sure their old credits can go toward their bachelor's degree. If they come to Salem State with an associate degree from North Shore or Northern Essex, they’ll receive $50 off each credit, Galinski said.
More than 300 transfer students come to Salem State each year, with a third of that amount transferring from North Shore alone, Galinski said. The portion of transfers will likely increase now that many residents are eligible for a free community college education, she added.
“Anytime that the community colleges have a program like this where there are more students in the pipeline, those students who are interested in a bachelor's degree will find their way to Salem State or another university,” she said. “We want to create a pathway so that these students get what they need.”
For more information about attending North Shore for free through MassReconnect, visit https://www.northshore.edu/massreconnect/ or email info@northshore.edu.
