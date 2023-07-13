BEVERLY — Mission Boathouse has been open for business since February. But now people have the opportunity to use a portion of the waterfront restaurant for free.
The restaurant has filed a plan with the state that makes a “community room” on the ground floor available for public events and meetings by local groups.
The free public space is a requirement of the license that was granted by the state to allow the restaurant to operate on land along the waterfront while maintaining public spaces. The restaurant submitted its plan to the state Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday.
According to the plan, a 425-square-foot room on the ground floor is available for public events and meetings Monday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. People can contact Mission Boathouse management at 978-720-8333 or at managers@missionboathouse.com for availability.
Otherwise, the space is available for all members of the public to “visit, escape from the outdoor elements, relax and use the restrooms,” the plan says.
Mission Boathouse owner Marty Bloom said the community room is big enough for about 20 to 30 people. There is no cost to use the space, but, he added, “Hopefully whoever uses it will use us for whatever food and beverages they need.”
The plan submitted by the restaurant refers to the community room as the “Boathouse Art Gallery,” but Bloom said details of what art might be included there have not been worked out.
Mission Boathouse is leasing the land at 1 Water St. from the city and is operating under a MassDEP waterway license that requires certain “facilities of public accommodation.” The restaurant operates on the second and third floors of the three-story building.
The ground floor includes the Mission Boathouse Market Place and the Boathouse Tequila Cantina on the water side of the building.
The community room, which includes public restrooms, is between those two operations and says “Boathouse Gallery” on the door.
Ward 1 City Councilor Todd Rotondo, who serves on the Beverly Harbor Management Authority, said he believes not many people are aware of the availability of the community room.
“It’s going to be an asset,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how it’s actually utilized. We’re looking to activate the waterfront and I think that’s going to add to the interest of people being down there.”
Rotondo said the room would be a good place for the Harbor Management Authority to hold its meetings.
Mission Boathouse is also trying to find a tenant for a small retail space on the ground floor, according to the plan. There is also an outdoor dining area.
Members of the public can review the plan and provide comments at the MassDEP Permits & Approvals for Comment page.
