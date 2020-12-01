BEVERLY — Residents will be able to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing at Lynch Park this week.
The city is running the testing site, which is for Beverly residents only, on three different days: Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Thursday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The city says that people who are in line by the ending time will still be able to wait to get tested. The tests are also not the more invasive PCR nasal pharyngeal test, but rather a PCR nasal swab, where a sample is taken from the front of the nose.
Lynch Park is located at 55 Ober St.
Meanwhile, the Stop the Spread testing site in Salem — which is open to all Massachusetts residents — continues to offer free testing at Salem High School and Old Town Hall.
Salem High has drive-through or walk-up testing outside the building, 77 Willson St., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 2-6 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, walk-up testing is Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-7 p.m.
No proof of insurance or citizenship is necessary. Testing is also via nasal swab and results are returned, positive or negative, within 36 hours.
~ John Castelluccio