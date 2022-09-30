Peabody Municipal Light Plant customers can receive free light bulbs on Oct. 8 as part of Public Power Week.
Up to 10 LED light bulbs will be given to each customer who visits PMLP at 201 Warren St. Ext in Peabody between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coffee, donuts, apples and other treats will be available while workers fill orders for the bulbs at a tent in the plant’s McCarthy Auditorium.
Visitors can speak with engineers, other PMLP employees and representatives from North Shore Community Action Programs, which has partnered with the plant since 1985 to help those in need afford winter fuel costs, according to a statement from the plant.
Donations to NSCAP will also be accepted at the event.
Public Power Week is coordinated by the American Public Power Association to help educate municipal light plant customers in more than 2,000 communities across the country.
“This year, we are focusing on educating the next generation of PMLP customers on the benefits of public power,” PMLP Manager Joe Anastasi said in the statement.
“We hope that young people in our community, and their families, continue to gain awareness of this vital service, and maybe even look to the utility as a good place to work down the road,” he continued.
PMLP serves 23,000 residential customers and 3,000 commercial and industrial customers in Peabody and South Lynnfield.
The plant will also conduct outreach to senior citizens on Oct. 13 as part of Fire Prevention week.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .