PEABODY — Free Narcan is now available through the city’s health department.
The life-saving drug temporarily reverses an opioid overdose in a person while they wait for medical attention. It can be safely and easily administered by bystanders and first responders alike.
An average 277 people in Essex County died from an opioid overdose each year between 2017 and 2021, the health department said in a statement. Narcan, which is a brand name of the drug naloxone, can reduce overdose deaths in a community by as much as 11%, according to the statement.
“Carrying Narcan is one more way that we can care for our community members,” Peabody Public Health Nurse Chassea Robinson said in the statement. “Learning how to respond to an overdose is similar to learning CPR. You never know when you may need it to save someone’s life.”
Residents can pick up Narcan and receive training on how to use it, along with information about local treatment and harm reduction resources, at the department’s office inside City Hall thanks to the city’s partnership with Massachusetts’s Community Naloxone Purchasing Program.
The department will not ask anyone for ID or their reasoning for requesting Narcan, according to the statement.
For more information, call the Health Department at 978-538-5926 or email chassea.robinson@peabody-ma.gov.
For help finding treatment for yourself or a loved one, call the Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline at 800-327-5050 or visit helplinema.org.
