Riders traveling between Newburyport and Beverly on the commuter rail will have to make that leg of the trip by shuttle or other means of transportation instead, starting next month.
The MBTA says that from March 5 through May 1, Newburyport line trains will be replaced by free buses between the Newburyport and Beverly Depot stations while the signal system is updated. This would affect stations at North Beverly, Hamilton/Wenham, Ipswich and Rowley, as well.
The shuttle schedule will be available by Feb. 18. The MBTA also says riders on this line don't have to purchase higher than a Zone 4 monthly pass for March and April, while the upgrades are in process.