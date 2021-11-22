Local food pantries, volunteer groups and other generous folks will once again be dishing up turkey for anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal this week.
North Shore Community Action Partners, based in Peabody, has compiled a list of places where free meals will be available Thursday on the North Shore and Cape Ann. They also note that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many places that would traditionally offer sit-down meals are doing take-out instead.
- Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger, at 71 Wallis St., Peabody, will be providing Thanksgiving meals to-go between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The pantry will also distribute meals on Friday as well. Call 978-531-1530.
- Brother’s Deli, at 41 Market St., Lynn, will provide take-out Thanksgiving meals that will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 781-581-3363.
- My Brother’s Table, at 98 Willow St., Lynn, is providing to-go Thanksgiving meals to individuals and families from noon to 6 p.m. Extra meals are available for people to take to neighbors, friends, etc., who are unable to pick up a Thanksgiving meal to-go for themselves. Call 781-595-3224.
- The Friends of Salem Council on Aging are sponsoring home delivered Thanksgiving dinners to Salem seniors this year. To sign up, contact Rosanna Donahue at the Salem Council on Aging at 978-744-0924 to register for a meal by Monday, Nov. 22. The COA is working with Brother’s Taverna to provide the dinners.
- Gloucester American Legion is delivering Thanksgiving meals to homebound Cape Ann residents (Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex and Ipswich), who may call the Legion at 978-283-7117 (anytime and leave a message), or email nestorlaw@aol.com, by Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. to sign up by leaving your name, address, phone number, and number of meals. Volunteer drivers are welcome, as well as monetary donations.
- Ellis Square Friends, at the United Methodist Church, 2 Dane St., Beverly, will be providing to-go Thanksgiving meal bags at noon on Thanksgiving Day. To sign up, people must have RSVP'd by Friday, Nov. 19, by texting or calling 978-601-3201 or emailing ellissquarefriends@gmail.com.
- Lifebridge in Salem will not be providing Thanksgiving meals for the general public this year, but will serve its current residents and day guests who have signed up only.