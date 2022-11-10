A number of restaurants, nonprofit agencies and other groups on the North Shore are once again dishing up meals for free to local residents in need this Thanksgiving.
The following list is from North Shore Community Action Programs in Peabody:
- Citizens Inn Haven from Hunger, 71 Wallis St., Peabody, will be offering a seated meal on Thanksgiving Day beginning with appetizers and soup at 11 a.m., and a seated meal from noon to 12:30 p.m. To-go meals will be available for pickup after 12:30. Meals are served on the second floor (handicapped lift available) in the dining room. Call 978-531-1530.
- Brother’s Deli, 41 Market St., Lynn, will provide take-out meals that will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Call 781-581-3363.
- My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, is providing to-go meals to individuals and families from noon to 6 p.m. Extra meals are available for people to take to neighbors, friends, etc., who are unable to pick up a Thanksgiving meal to-go for themselves. Call 781-595-3224.
- The Friends of Salem Council on Aging are sponsoring home delivered Thanksgiving dinners to Salem seniors this year. To sign up, contact Rosanna Donahue at the Salem Council on Aging at 978-744-0924 to register for a meal by Friday, Nov. 18. The Council on Aging is working with Brother’s Taverna to provide the dinners.
- Gloucester American Legion is delivering Thanksgiving meals to Cape Ann area residents in need (Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Hamilton, Wenham and Ipswich). Call the Legion at 978-283-7117 (anytime and leave a message), or email nestorlaw@aol.com, by Monday, Nov. 21, at noon to sign up by leaving your name, address, phone number, and number of meals. Volunteer drivers are welcome, as well as monetary donations.
- Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., Salem, will be providing meals for Thanksgiving at its day center, 54 Margin St., (the church with the red door) from noon to 2 p.m. for those with reservations. To sign up, RSVP no later than Friday, Nov. 18, by dropping by the day center or calling the main number at 978-744-0500.
- The Derby restaurant (Salem) will not be providing a Thanksgiving meal this year.
- Ellis Square Friends (Beverly) will not be providing Thanksgiving meals this year.
- Gina's Giving Back provides Thanksgiving food for people to cook dinner in their own homes. If you live on the North Shore and would like to sign up for food delivery, email Gina at ginarn75@icloud.com, with your name, address, phone number, and number in your household by Friday, Nov. 18. Singles in need of a heat and eat Thanksgiving meal can also email Gina.