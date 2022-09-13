DANVERS — Once a year, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce gathers the area's mayors and town managers for its State of the Region forum and gives them an equal opportunity to provide an update on what's happening in their communities.
Tuesday morning's event at Danversport was no exception, but there was no hiding the fact that this year one of those municipal leaders stood out from the others.
Kim Driscoll was fresh off her victory in last week's Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. She came to Danversport not only as the longtime Salem mayor but also as gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey's running mate heading into the Nov. 8 general election.
Some of the mayors who preceded Driscoll to the podium referenced her new status as the state's likely next lieutenant governor, and joked about how the audience was waiting to hear her speak.
"Kim and I have been friends for 35 years. She's one of the most amazing and talented leaders I've ever worked with," Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said. "She knows this region. She's going to be an incredible partner, as she has been all these years in Salem."
In her remarks, Driscoll did not speak directly about the campaign or her victory. But she made no secret of the fact that the state's housing crisis will be at the top of the agenda when and if she and Healey are elected.
"Every place I travel in this Commonwealth the No. 1 issue is housing," Driscoll said.
Driscoll said the lack of affordable housing is making it difficult for businesses to find people to fill open jobs. In Salem, which Driscoll said used to be an affordable community, people who work in the city's vital tourism and hospitality industry can't afford to live there.
"The character of our communities is at stake," she said. "Salem is a place that for 400 years people of different backgrounds, different age levels, different languages could afford to live in our community. That is changing now. We are becoming a place where frankly you have to be pretty affluent to live. That's not the same community it was when I came here back in college."
Driscoll said communities, including residents who are already established in their homes, are going to have to start agreeing to affordable housing projects. She asked people to consider weighing concerns about issues like traffic with the importance of "putting a roof over people's heads."
"It's going to take you five more minutes to get home. It just is," Driscoll said. "But that's a tradeoff that we might be willing to take."
"I think that's the work of communities coming together but also the state," she added. "I hope to be able to play a role in thinking about how we can make the sorts of investments that are going to make it easier for us to get to 'yes' around housing."
Here are some of the highlights in the talks by the rest of the municipal leaders:
- Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the rebuilding of the entire Central Street corridor is set to begin next spring; the new North Shore Children's Museum on Main Street will have a "soft opening" next month and a full-time opening later this fall; and the Riverwalk project along the North River is in the final design phase.
- Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said construction of a 147-unit mixed-use development in the downtown is scheduled to start late this year. He also noted that Abiomed and Millipore Sigma in Cherry Hill Park are both expanding and adding jobs.
- Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said the city has begun a new retail space "pop-up" project on Main Street. He said 26 retail businesses have been awarded grant money to improve their signs. He said the city is embracing the "blue economy," noting that the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute recently welcomed two new businesses to its campus.
- Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said the city is developing its first-ever master plan, called Vision Lynn, and is working to attract life sciences companies to former industrial sites in the city. The city is also trying create pathways for Lynn residents to get into those jobs, he said.
- Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said the city has many projects in the works, including repairs to the bulkhead "that is literally holding our waterfront in place." The city is also looking to expand Market Landing Park by removing some parking spaces, and exploring ways to develop the privately-owned "Waterfront West" parcel, possibly for residential use, he said.
- Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill stressed the need for infrastructure improvements, noting that the state-owned Hall-Whitaker Bridge, which has been closed, and Kernwood Bridge both need to be replaced. He also said progress needs to be made on climate change, including making buildings more energy efficient. He said the city is about to install an electrically-run geo-thermal at its main branch library.