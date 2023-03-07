SALEM — A friend who agreed to post $10,000 bail for a now-former Lyft driver charged with raping a passenger in Lynn four years ago has lost that money — and struggled in court to understand why on Tuesday.
Last month, Waleed Alkhuwaylidee, 40, of Lynn, was found trying to leave the country just two days before he was scheduled to appear in Salem Superior Court to select a trial date in his case.
Alkhuwaylidee had been ordered to surrender his passport as a condition of his release on bail back in 2000.
Now, he's in custody in Vermont, where he has decided not to waive rendition back to Massachusetts. Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick told a judge on Tuesday that the district attorney's office is in the process of obtaining a governor's warrant to bring him back.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rubaye was in Salem Superior Court, where he tried to persuade Drechsler not to forfeit the $10,000 bail he posted for Alkhuwaylidee to the state's general fund.
That's usually what happens when a defendant misses court.
Al-Rubaye, through an interpreter, said he posted Alkhuwaylidee's bail "because he said he was innocent."
He said Alkhuwaylidee had recently told him he needed to travel out of the country, and more recently told him he was in Vermont.
Judge Thomas Drechsler said he had no choice but to order the forfeiture of the bail because Alkhuwaylidee had "willfully and intentionally attempted to flee."
"So will I get the money back?" Al-Rubaye asked through the interpreter.
"No," the judge answered.
Al-Rubaye protested. "I believe the case was open for four years and he showed up" for the prior hearings.
"Well, he didn't show up this time," Drechsler responded.
"So my money is lost?" Al-Rubaye asked.
"Yes," the judge answered.
The process of bringing Alkhuwaylidee back to Massachusetts could take several months.