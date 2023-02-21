PEABODY — The Friends Café will offer a new way for visitors to dine and relax when it opens at Peabody’s Torigian Senior Center later this month.
Open five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Feb. 27, the café will serve sandwiches, soups and salads as an alternative to the subsidized hot lunch served in the center’s main dining room.
“This café is an evolution of a wonderful lunch program we’ve had for all these years,” said Carolyn Wynn, director of the Peabody Council on Aging. “We get a lot of folks from different communities that come here, not just Peabody, and we certainly want to give people as many choices as they can have.”
The café sits right off the lobby and is an inviting space to eat and chat. Volunteers and a hired cook will staff the café once it’s open, and it will have a lunch-to-go program.
The center is also considering serving breakfast there in the future, Wynn said.
The new café was paid for entirely by its namesake: The Friends of the Peabody Council on Aging, a nonprofit group that funds programs, projects and other needs of the council.
“With their support, we were able to do so much more than we probably would have if we were just on our own,” Wynn said.
For more information on the Friends Café and the Torigian Senior Center, visit www.peabodycoa.org or call 978-531-2254.
