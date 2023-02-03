DANVERS — For anyone who was still contemplating risking life and limb for a maple bacon donut sundae tomorrow morning — what's double-digit subzero weather when ice cream is on the line? — well, you can enjoy National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day from the warmth of your house instead.
Cherry Farm Creamery posted an "urgent update" on its Facebook event page Friday afternoon, breaking the news that the highly anticipated annual charitable event was canceled due to the frigid weather forecast for Saturday morning.
There was still good news for ice cream lovers, however; the shop would be open normal hours Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., the online store was also open and taking orders for pickup. The special breakfast flavors — like the aforementioned maple bacon, and cinnamon bun — are available on a first-come first-served basis.
"We were holding out hope but it looks like Mother Nature will win this year. For the safety of our customers & staff we are going to cancel tomorrow's early morning in-person outside event due to the extreme cold conditions forecast. We will be open regular business hours 12-9pm. We are thoroughly disappointed but hope you will still be able to celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day," the update read.
The shop is located at 210 Conant St. in Danvers. Check out cherryfarmcreamery.com for more details.