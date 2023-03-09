MARBLEHEAD — Singer-songwriter siblings, The Nields, will make their only Boston area performance Friday, March 24, at Me&Thee Music, now in its 53rd season.
Sisters Nerissa and Katryna have been making music professionally since 1991. With 20 CDs, major and independent record and publishing deals, performances with The Band, James Taylor, Dar Williams, 10,000 Maniacs, Ani DiFranco and the Indigo Girls, they have lived the Rock & Roll life. Their Marblehead concert marks their first time back in years.
The Nields have been lauded for their gorgeous, lilting, sibling harmonies; wise, classic, folk/pop songs; their hilarious banter on stage, as well as their generosity and warmth in performance and engagement with their fans. While they continue to bring their legendary live show to theaters and stages around the country, they now delight the under 10 crowd as well. Since becoming mothers (each sister has a daughter and a son) they have gone on to broaden their repertoire with children’s CDs, a DVD and a book, "All Together Singing in the Kitchen: Creative Ways to Make and Listen to Music as a Family."
The songs on their latest album, "November," are inspired by today’s headlines and they tackle critical issues from climate change to injustice at the border to the fragility of our democracy. But their underlying message of hope pulses through each chorus as a strong and steady heartbeat. Their song “Tyrants Always Fall” has come to be known as the “Resistance Anthem” in many circles.
Tickets are $25, Students and children $10. Locally, tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead. Online Info and No-Fee Tickets: meandthee.org. No phone orders are accepted and no other ticket websites are authorized.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the music begins shortly after 8 p.m. Me&Thee Music is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization now in its 53rd season at the UU Church, 28 Mugford St., in Marblehead.