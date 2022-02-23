North Shore residents got a taste of things to come this spring when temperatures reached 66 degrees in Salem Wednesday. Despite the near T-shirt weather, Old Man Winter's not done with us yet. Forecasters say it will be near 20 degrees at sunrise Thursday with another winter storm predicted to hit in the early morning hours of Friday. About a foot of snow is forecast. For more see Page 16.
From balmy to brrrr
Salem - Nancy C. Davidowicz, 77, of Salem, passed away on February 16, 2022, from complications due to COVID-19. She was the loving daughter of the late Stephen P. Davidowicz Sr. and Jane J. (Kurkowski) Davidowicz. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Salem who received her BA degree from Boston…