SALEM -- A local weatherman invited a retired Chilean three-star lieutenant general into his home this week for three reasons: Halloween, 50 years of friendship, and 50 years of marathons.
"It's a 50-year family business, I'd say," said Bosco Pesse, a Santiago, Chile, resident and past ranking member of the Army of Chile, sitting in a Loring Avenue living room this week. "We've had a wonderful relation, always."
Pesse's face then lit up. He looked across the room to 94-year-old Arthur Francis, a local meteorologist who first met the 65-year-old Pesse as a 15-year-old foreign exchange student. As a boy, Pesse lived and worked with Francis on weather equipment in Ipswich for six months in 1971.
A story was told, one about Pesse's time in Antarctica, where he operated a weather station for a year when he was 22. He leaned forward in his seat.
"One of the things that motivated me to go to Antarctica was I was going to be in charge of the weather station, something I learned from Arthur when I was a kid," Pesse said, pointing across the room to Francis. "Now, today, I'm here because ... first of all, Arthur's birthday was the first of November, and it was a 50-year celebration this year. I wanted, in some way, to make a presence."
Francis pointed to a small rocking chair in the corner of a dimly lit dining room.
"See that rocking chair?" Francis said. "He'd like to come home after school and be tired, and..."
Francis then leaned his head back and imitated snoring as Pesse laughed.
"Through the years, they always remained very close," said Jeannine Francis, Arthur's wife. "They were in contact all the time, and he's been part of our family."
"It's just like he's my kid," added Arthur Francis.
Pesse was making a pit-stop in Salem also partially timed with Halloween -- which he loved, by the way -- and to run a route to the Empire State for this weekend's 50th running of the New York City Marathon.
Pesse left the room and returned minutes later wearing a blue Abbott World Marathon Majors jacket, which spotlights the six massive marathons in Boston, Chicago, New York City, Berlin, London, and Tokyo, all of which Pesse has run. His New York City run this weekend will be his second.
"Arthur had this jacket ready for my arrival," Pesse said.
Of course, none of this would've happened were it not for a foreign exchange student meeting a weather man 50 years ago. For that, Pesse said, he'll always advocate for foreign exchange programs. They won't always lead to life-long friendships, but they'll always touch lives.
"You create a new family. You get to know a different culture, different way of life, and that makes everybody a little bit richer in terms of the person," Pesse said. "You have the opportunity to have a lovely person near you, to care for you..."
Pesse then looked toward Francis and smiled.
"... and the same the other way."