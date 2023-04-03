SALEM — Roxanne Cichy Ruppel grew up as the daughter of immigrants and was the first in her family to go to college. She got a job as a physical therapist, loved working with patients, and imagined that she would never do anything else — certainly not become president of a hospital.
“Never would I have thought that that was in the realm of the possible,” she said.
The impossible became a reality on March 1 when Ruppel was named president and chief operating officer of Salem Hospital, succeeding Dr. David Roberts, who led the hospital for six years. She ascends to the top spot after 25 years as an administrator at the hospital, at a time when hospitals across the country are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with a serious shortage of health care workers.
“We certainly have challenges, as all hospitals across the industry do, staffing probably being at the top of the list,” Ruppel said. “But we also have a lot to be very optimistic about. It’s a challenging time but it’s also an exciting time.”
Ruppel, 53, grew up in Connecticut. Her mother came to the mainland from Puerto Rico at age 13, and her father arrived five years later at age 18 from Poland. “As my father used to say, to find opportunity and make a better life,” Ruppel said.
Ruppel earned bachelor of science and master of science degrees from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. She worked as a physical therapist at an acute care hospital and later in an outpatient setting for 10 years, until one day she was asked to take a management position.
“I wasn’t exactly sure why they tapped me on the shoulder, to be perfectly honest,” she said.
Ruppel came to Salem in 1997 when she was hired as director of outpatient services at the former Shaughnessy-Kaplan Rehabilitation Hospital. She later became vice president of strategy and planning at Salem Hospital, then senior vice president of operations in 2009.
“Sometimes folks will ask me, ‘Do you miss taking care of patients?,’” she said. “I think at times I do. But I also feel that in our roles as leaders, we’re here to make sure that the folks taking care of patients have what they need to deliver the highest quality care that our patients need. That still is fulfilling for me.”
Ruppel has had a hand in nearly every aspect of hospital operations in her 25 years, overseeing initiatives in areas such as emergency services, cardiology, pediatrics, mental health, surgery and women’s health. She played a lead role in the development of the Mass. General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care in Danvers, which opened in 2009.
Dr. Marc Rubin, chair of surgery at Salem Hospital, said the fact that Ruppel has been involved in so many areas of the hospital makes her ideally suited to move into the top job.
“Sometimes you look at these guys who run places like GE and they went up through the ranks and they understand every problem,” Rubin said.
“Her direct reports were the emergency department, surgery and radiology, which are the three biggest things here.
“When I first met her, we were working together on the building in Danvers and she was the best project manager I’ve ever seen,” Rubin said.
“She quickly rose from that position to be tapped to run many bigger things. She’s just incredibly competent, a great leader and very compassionate.”
Rubin said it also helps that Ruppel, along with Roberts, has been the key liaison with Mass. General Brigham, the system that Salem Hospital has been a part of since 1996, when it known as Partners HealthCare. Roberts is now senior vice president of community operations at Mass. General Brigham.
“The tightness of our relationship is going to be better because they know her, they trust her,” Rubin said. “When patients needs to get into the overfilled Mass. General, it’s going to be very helpful to have her working on our side.”
Salem Hospital has seen both cuts and additions since joining Mass. General Brigham. The system closed Union Hospital in Lynn in 2019, sending more patients to Salem.
But it has also opened a behavioral health center on the Salem campus, built a new emergency department and added private inpatient rooms. A new lobby is under construction and scheduled to be ready in the fall.
Ruppel said Salem Hospital and Mass. General Brigham learned a lot about how to work together as a system during the pandemic, when they had to manage the flow of patients between Salem and Boston.
Now, she said, it’s become easier to transfer patients from Salem into Mass. General or the Brigham, or vice versa if a patient wants to be closer to home on the North Shore.
“It’s a very large system with a lot of expertise and we learn from each other regularly,” Ruppel said. “I think it’s a wonderful benefit to us, and to me as a leader, and also to the community at large to have that.”
Ruppel, who lives in Londonderry, New Hampshire, with her husband, Kevin, and their two children, Jacob, 20, and Ava, 17, is only the second woman to lead Salem Hospital. She said her journey from physical therapist to hospital president is a good lesson to remember now that she’s in the top position.
“Our most important resource is our people, and there’s a lot of unlocked potential in everyone,” she said.
