BEVERLY — The city’s Community Preservation Committee has recommended spending more than $400,000 on five projects, including the restoration of the marquee at the Larcom Theatre and a “sound mitigation system” for the new pickleball courts planned for Birch Plains Park.
The committee also recommended funding for playground equipment improvements at Gillis Park, the repair of exterior support walls at the Lynch Park Carriage House, and the restoration of fencing at Beverly Farms Cemetery.
In a letter to the City Council last week, the committee said it is recommending the five projects at a cost of $424,200 from Community Preservation Act funds. CPA funds are raised through a 1% surcharge on property taxes that Beverly voters approved in 2012, plus matching state funds. The money can be used for open space, outdoor recreation, historic preservation, and affordable housing.
The City Council must approve the committee’s recommendations after holding a public hearing.
The Larcom Theatre project would restore the historic marquee of the theater, which is a nonprofit owned and operated by Lisa and Donald Crowell and is located at 13 Wallis St., in downtown. The vaudeville-era theater was built in 1912. The CPA would pay $175,000 of the project’s estimated cost.
The pickleball project would use $44,200 in CPA money to pay for sound mitigation to be installed for the new pickleball courts planned for Birch Plains Park, near Beverly Airport. Some neighbors have expressed concerns about noise that would come from the courts. The city originally planned to build eight courts but has reduced the number to four.
The Carriage House project would use $100,000 in CPA money for work to provide structural support to the northerly portion of the Carriage House, the oceanside facility at Lynch Park that the city rents out for functions, including weddings.
At Gillis Park, located on Porter Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood, $25,000 in CPA money would be used to make improvements to the playground, including the installation of an ADA-compliant outdoor water bottle-filling station and picnic table, and replacing two pieces of broken equipment with a large ADA-accessible spinner.
At Beverly Farms Cemetery, the CPA would pay $80,000 for the second phase of a fence restoration project. Restoration includes de-leading 347 linear feet of fencing off site and repairing, repainting and reinstalling it.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.