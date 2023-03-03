SALEM — A judge in Bristol County has sent Sean Murphy back to prison for 18 months after finding that the self-proclaimed “master thief” had violated his probation in a notorious burglary of the Attleboro company that makes Super Bowl rings.
Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan found probable cause to believe Murphy was engaging in larceny by false pretense while collecting donations outside a Swampscott Whole Foods dressed in a camouflage hat back in 2021.
The judge also found that Murphy gave his probation officer in Bristol County a Westport address but told his federal probation officer (for a $2 million burglary at a Brinks warehouse in Ohio) he is living in Lynn.
Yessayan revoked Murphy’s probation on two counts of receiving stolen property valued at more than $250 and sentenced him to the 18 month term in state prison.
Murphy, who has granted multiple interviews to discuss his past criminal exploits, has made a career of elaborate burglaries and thefts, crimes he has said will be the subject of a book and film of his life story. He said in an interview with The Salem News last fall that he sincerely wants to help homeless veterans.
But officials in Salem became concerned when they learned that veterans hired by Murphy to collect signatures outside of supermarkets were receiving hundreds of dollars a day in cash donations, with no accounting as to where the money was going at that point.
The hearing Thursday came despite protests from Murphy and his attorney Colleen Tynan that a prior probation officer had told Murphy he would not issue a violation notice after the Swampscott incident.
In a filing, Tynan called the decision by Bristol County probation officers and a prosecutor to file the notice last fall, more than a year after the Swampscott report, a violation of his due process rights.
But the judge proceeded with the hearing after hearing from Bristol County assistant district attorney Patrick Bomberg, who, in a memo filed with the court said Swampscott police had promptly filed a report and sought criminal charges in the Whole Foods incident and that it has been Murphy who is responsible for the delay in holding a clerk magistrate’s “show cause” hearing on that matter.
Bomberg also pointed to the complaint filed last month in Suffolk Superior Court by the Attorney General’s charities division, seeking a court order to bar Murphy and his associates from collecting funds.
Those businesses also purport to collect funds for veterans and signatures in support of veterans issues, but the state Attorney General’s charities division says in its complaint that they and the businesses they set up failed to file required documentation or obtain permission to conduct solicitation or fundraising. A Suffolk Superior Court judge is mulling a request by the Attorney General for an injunction following a hearing earlier this week.
Thursday’s developments could render a decision on the AG’s request moot, at least for the next 18 months.
