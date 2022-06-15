DANVERS — A wake and funeral service will be held next week for longtime Danvers Town Manager Wayne Marquis.
Marquis served as the town manager from 1977 to 2014. He died last week at age 69 following a battle with cancer.
Viewing hours will be open to the public from 4 to7 p.m. Monday at the Lyons Funeral Home at 28 Elm St. in Danvers.
A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Danvers High School’s auditorium, located at 60 Cabot Road.
Marquis’s pastor from the Maple Street Congregational Church, the Rev. Pamela Cochrane, will lead in prayer at the service.
Danvers Community Access Television will also live stream the funeral service on its YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7B32YJXK8H0.