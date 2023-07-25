PEABODY — The city will say its final goodbye to police Officer Henry Breckenridge this week.
A wake will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Conway Cahill-Broduer Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St. in Peabody, police Chief Thomas Griffin said in a statement. A Public Safety walkthrough stepping off will take place on Brown Street before the wake at 3:45 p.m.
Breckenridge’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 74 S. Common St. in Lynn, on Wednesday. Burial services will be private.
“These events will cause traffic and parking issues in the area around the funeral home on both days, particularly on Wednesday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. as we process down Lynn Street to the church in Lynn,” Griffin said in the statement. “Please bear with us as we give our brother the appropriate send off.”
The 40-year-old officer died suddenly after complications from a non-emergency surgery at Salem Hospital on June 19. He had served as a Peabody police officer since 2016, and was often seen on the job in downtown.
Prior to becoming an officer, Breckenridge worked for Tanner City Auto and the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, according to his obituary. He also coached football and baseball at Bishop Fenwick, from which he graduated in 2000, and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
"Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know," Griffin said in an earlier statement informing the city of Breckenridge’s death. "I know that sentiment is shared throughout our department and with the entire Peabody community."
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in his name to St. Stephen's Memorial Episcopal Church Scholarship Fund-Lynn, the Torigian Family YMCA, Citizens Inn Haven From Hunger, and the Peabody Police Department Scholarship.
