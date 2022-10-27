Grab some Mary Janes and pinstripe suits. This year’s Rock the Spectrum fundraiser is Great Gatsby-themed and ready to bring guests into the roaring '20s to benefit the Northeast Arc.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. at Danversport on Nov. 18, the gala will have live entertainment, a keynote speaker, raffles and a silent auction to raise money for the Arc, a Danvers-based nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities and their families.
WCVB Channel 5’s A.J. Burnett will MC the event, which was started in 2019 by three local moms who have children on the spectrum and met through the arc’s Autism Support Center in 2016.
“The money that we are raising is going directly to families who need it,” said Danvers resident Candace Perreault, one of these moms. “Every single dollar is accounted for the difference that it's making, especially during the pandemic times since the cost of having a child on the spectrum is extremely expensive.”
Perreault and fellow organizers Katie Billingsley and Keri McGloin have already raised $45,000 ahead of the gala. That’s just a few thousand short of surpassing last year’s total donations of $50,000.
While they’ve been able to afford their children’s at times extensive care, this isn’t the case for every family who has children with disabilities.
“These families shouldn't have to decide between paying for their child's copay for a therapy session or using that money to fill up their gas tank,” Perreault said.
The money they raise also goes toward YMCA swimming lessons and memberships, recreational activities, critical technology, attaining an educational advocate, clothes, utility bills and safety equipment for these families.
Only 10 tickets were left for the gala, as of late Wednesday afternoon, but donations can still be made to Rock the Spectrum by going to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/rtssf/event/856626/, where tickets can also be purchased.
For those who do attend the event, live music during the gala’s cocktail hour will be performed by Santon, a Berklee College of Music graduate who was born blind and has autism. He plays the piano, guitar, violin, drums and other instruments, and will perform 1920s jazz music to match the gala’s theme.
Silent auction and raffle items will include Boston sports team tickets, overnight stays at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem and the Lenox Hotel in Boston, gift certificates to restaurants and even a home organizing session with a professional organizer.
The gala’s keynote speaker is Jackie Murphy, a behavior analyst at the Arc. She facilitated the parent support group where Perreault, Billingsley and McGloin met eight years ago and is currently in Rwanda through the Global Autism Project to help train parents, caregivers and professionals there in working with and caring for people with autism.
Rock the Spectrum donated $2,500 to cover Murphy’s travel for the trip.
“She'll be sharing pictures and stories all about her experience in Rwanda these past couple of weeks, which we're really excited about,” Perreault said.
Guests are encouraged to dress on theme and donate whatever they can to the cause.
“Knowing that you're having such a positive impact for people in your community and surrounding towns really has inspired a lot of our supporters to help,” Perreault said.
For families with a child with autism, Rock the Spectrum funding is currently accessible through the Northeast Arc Autism Support Center for families with limited means. Families can contact the center to request an application by emailing asc@ne-arc.org or calling 978-777-9135.
