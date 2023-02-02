MARBLEHEAD — Need some color to liven up those dark winter days? The Cloister Gallery at St. Andrew's Church in Marblehead is presenting "Pochades from Provence." It is the first art exhibit since the recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Linda Lea Bertrand, a local plein air painter, will get you dreaming of spring.
A meet the artist reception is set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. The exhibit will continue until March 5.
Bertrand paints realistic landscapes with an Impressionistic color sense. She invites you to step inside a painting to feel the warm sun, smell the local lavender and watch the grapes ripening in the local vineyard. While there, spend some time sunning at a Mediterranean beach and stop at a sidewalk café for wonderful food and to watch the local activity. In sum, her paintings portray a more peaceful way of life.
Since retiring from nursing, Bertrand has developed her art career by painting almost every day and exhibiting at many venues, including the Museum of Fine Art, Boston. She also had a natural desire to find her artistic roots in Provence, France. She has spent several seasons there with her trusty pochade box, which allows her the mobility to follow the light at short notice for plein air, or outside painting.
Pochades are small paintings, used like postcards, that fit into the lid of the pochade box to protect them while traveling. The French Impressionists were the first artists to paint outside. They began giving pochades to family and friends and swapped them with other artists to document where they had traveled to paint. After several trips, Bertrand has a collection of pochades from her favorite places.
The gallery, located at 135 Lafayette St., is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon. Ring the doorbell at the back door for admittance.
Contact Linda Lea Bertrand at seasidearts@gmail.com.