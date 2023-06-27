BOSTON — Secretary of State Bill Galvin wants to bar individuals convicted on federal charges from serving as state lobbyists for at least 10 years.
A proposal, filed by state Sen. Michael Brady, D-Brockton, on behalf of Galvin’s office, would expand a state statute “automatically” disqualifying people convicted of certain state crimes from registering as lobbyists to include individuals convicted of federal offenses.
The move comes in response to a recent state Supreme Judicial Court ruling that cleared former House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi to lobby the state Legislature and executive branch, despite his prior convictions on federal charges.
Galvin, whose office oversees the registration process for state lobbyists, said the proposal would simply clarify that the law covers federal offenses.
“The only way to fix the problem is (to update the statute), and that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said. “You don’t want people who have been engaged in such conduct being paid to affect public policy.”
DiMasi was convicted in 2011 on federal conspiracy, fraud and extortion charges for using his clout as speaker to steer lucrative state contracts to a company in exchange for $65,000 in payments from an outside law firm.
The Democrat was originally sentenced to eight years in prison, but was released in 2016 after a cancer diagnosis.
When DiMasi applied to register as a Beacon Hill lobbyist in 2019, Galvin disqualified him, arguing the state’s ethics law barred him from lobbying until 10 years after his convictions.
DiMasi filed a lawsuit challenging the decision, and a Suffolk County Superior Court judge ruled in 2020 that state statute prohibiting people convicted of certain state crimes from registering as lobbyists didn’t apply to people convicted of federal crimes.
Galvin appealed the ruling, but the Supreme Judicial Court issued a ruling in January siding with DiMasi’s lawyers and the lower court’s ruling that the law didn’t include federal offenses.
“We conclude that the language of the disqualification provision is unambiguous, and that the Secretary’s interpretation contravenes the plain statutory language and the Legislature’s intent in enacting the provision,” Justice Serges Georges, Jr. wrote in the unanimous decision.
To be sure, the proposed changes wouldn’t directly impact DiMasi, as the 10-year time-out period since his conviction has already lapsed.
Besides Galvin’s bill, lawmakers — on both sides of the political aisle — have filed similar proposals seeking to close the lobbying law’s “loophole” by extending the restrictions to include federal offenses.
One proposal, by Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Webster, would outlaw anyone who has been convicted of state or federal crimes from registering as a lobbyist, permanently.
Galvin said he hopes fellow Democrats in the state Legislature will take up his proposed changes to clarify the law, but said it’s not clear whether the measure has enough support to be approved in the current two-year session.
“It’s one of those things where nobody’s likely to stand up and oppose it,” he said. “But the question is whether it will have enough support to pass.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.