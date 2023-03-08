BOSTON — The state’s embrace of expanded mail and early voting has made it more convenient for millions to cast a ballot, but it comes with a hefty price tag for the state and local governments.
It’s an issue that’s come up as the Legislature works a proposed budget for the next fiscal year, with the state’s top election official calling for more funding to cover costs for mail and early voting ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Testifying before the Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, Secretary of State Bill Galvin said the $18 million proposed by Gov. Maura Healey for his election division is about $6 million short of what he says is needed to cover the cost of running statewide and local elections in the next fiscal year.
“That glaring omission is a real problem,” he told the panel. “It’s a problem, not just operationally for me, but for the communities conducting the elections and the expenditures they will make.”
Galvin said he had asked for $26 million in the $55.5 billion spending package and hopes the reduced funding was a “good faith mistake” by Healey’s budget writers. He said they noted in documents that there would be savings this budget cycle because it’s an “off-year election cycle.”
“That simply isn’t true,” Galvin told lawmakers. “For one, the upcoming fiscal year includes the March 5, 2024 presidential primary, a statewide election that has very fixed and identifiable costs.”
Galvin said cities and towns are still owed $1 million for costs incurred as part of the 2022 elections, which he said isn’t included in the proposed $18 million.
“We have been unable to pay a number of communities whose costs have been certified,” he said.
Large-scale mail-in voting is authorized under the VOTES Act, a state law approved earlier this year which made permanent emergency rules put in place during the pandemic that allowed registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election. It previously was allowed only for absentee ballots.
More than 2.5 million ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 elections, when a gubernatorial race and several contested statewide contests drove turnout, according to Galvin’s office. That included 937,669 mail ballots, or about 37.4% of the votes cast.
“There are fixed costs with that, however,” Galvin said. “Those are costs that are born by our municipalities, and there are obligations from my office to provide envelopes and other materials.”
He said just the cost of postal permits for cities and towns to send out mail ballots ahead of state and municipal elections is expected to run upwards of $300,000 a year. Envelopes and other supplies will cost up to $2 million, he said, while prepaid postage for the mail ballots will run another $1 million.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when early voting and mail balloting were authorized under emergency rules, the state received millions of dollars to help cover the cost of offering the remote voting options. But Galvin says that money has dried up, and the state is unlikely to get additional funds.
“We made a commitment to voters to give them the opportunity to vote by mail ... we’re proud of that and want to keep it going, but we have to pay for it,” he told the panel during Tuesday’s hearing. “And you have to help me pay for it.”
