BOSTON — State gaming regulators have signed off on sports betting licenses for nine mobile operators, with online bets set to get underway next month.
On Thursday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted 5-0 to issue temporary licenses to operators who will be authorized to accept wagers on games through websites and apps on users’ smartphones, tablets and other electronic gadgets, beginning on March 10.
Those granted licenses to operate mobile betting apps were FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, WynnBET, Barstool, and betr. Two other mobile operators — Fanatics and Bally Bet — won’t be taking wagers until May. Another company that requested a license, PointsBet USA, has pulled out of the state.
Each of the operators are required to pay a $1 million fee to get a mobile betting license, which will be valid for at least one year.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 and older in August and for the state to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
Under the system, sports-betting operators will be taxed at 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers.
In-person sports betting got underway at the end of January with three licensed casinos — Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett — accepting wagers on a dizzying array of professional and collegiate games.
More than $500,000 was wagered on Jan. 31 — the first day of sports betting at those facilities, state gaming officials said.
Combined, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park reported net revenues $65,706 on the first day of bets, which generated $9,861 in tax revenue for the state. Encore reported losses of $75,230, according to the commission.
The state’s move to legalize wagering on games was in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada.
At least 31 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in revenue from wagers, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
Supporters of the law say it will raise much-needed tax revenue for state and local governments, and help eliminate illegal bookmaking operations.
Critics say the state’s foray into betting on professional sports comes with the risk of increasing problem gambling, particularly among young bettors.
The law also allows in-state betting on college sports, but not on Massachusetts teams unless they are participating in tournaments such as the NCAA March Madness basketball competition.
The state is already scrutinizing two existing sports betting operators — MGM Springfield and Encore in Boston — for allegedly accepting illegal bets on college sports games involving Harvard University, Boston College and other teams.
That included wagering on a Feb. 2 Merrimack College men’s game against Long Island University by the Plainville Park casino, according to the commission. Thirty-three bets were made totaling $6,848 in wagers. The casino reported $4,720 was won by bettors.
Both operators told regulators that the bets were made in error and resulted from miscommunications with third-party vendors and other technical issues.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.