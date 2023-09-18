SALEM — New raised native garden beds have come to the Common, but they’ll do a lot more than grow for the community.
Four raised beds, measuring 3 feet by 12 feet, were installed over a recent weekend and will support native plants for local residents to pick and use at home, according to Andy Varela, Ward 7 city councilor and co-owner of Maitland Mountain Farm.
The project is the work of a group of Girl Scouts from Troop 79125 and supported by the Salem Common Neighborhood Association (SCNA) that invested $1,000 in the initiative. Another $200 was donated by the local Home Depot to cover supplies. The beds are scheduled to be fully planted by the beginning of October.
“Our Girl Scout journey was ‘Breathe,’ and we toured all the parks and decided the Common was in need of help,” said 14-year-old Alexandra Haigh, a Girl Scout finishing up her Cadet rank. “So we decided that garden boxes would be the best idea, because they build a pollution filter and they’re good for the Earth.”
The project was championed by three Girl Scouts finishing their current ranks: Alexandra, 14-year-old cadet Delaney Cannon, and 11-year-old junior Jacinda Cannon.
Today, Salem Common is home to a stone dust perimeter path, gazebo, shade trees, and a corner playground and set of basketball courts. When discussing the project, Delaney noted, however, that the historical use of the site was agriculture.
Salem Common was built in 1802 and cleared of its landscape as part of a public project. Prior to that, it was better known as the “town swamp,” upon which the first settlers of Naumkeag stored their livestock and named ponds after the homes of those who lived nearby. Those ponds were filled as part of the Common’s creation.
“When it was originally the Naumkeag that were running it, they had agricultural uses for it. Then the settlers came and they brought cattle,” Delaney said. “It’s a very underutilized space.”
The new garden beds were built in partnership with Maitland Mountain Farm to help develop a growing program that matches what Salem Common can best support: Native plants, exactly what it was meant to grow. Because of that, the plants will also need the amount of watering that native New England plants require — average rainfall, which they evolved to rely on before the days of irrigation systems.
“These will be planted with all native cultivars, including high bush blueberries, elderberries, possibly raspberries, native sunflowers, New England asters, herbs — culinary herbs such as sage, thyme,” Varela said. “We want to make it interactive for people who come to the Common playground or live in the area. This is going to be an extension of the Mack Park Food Forest, where the idea is ‘food for all.’
“If it’s there, you can take it collectively,” he said. “If you need sage for your squash dish, you can take what you want.”
The garden beds have a temporary permit but with no end date. They can be moved and packed away, Varela said, “but we’d like to see this stay in place for 20 years.”
Dennis Maroney, president of the SCNA, is a fan of the project.
“Andy and Maitland have been great for this, because it gives you the selection, and stuff can be stored in the winter and deployed when the season occurs,” Maroney said.
Ward 2 Councilor Caroline Watson-Felt, who represents the area that includes Salem Common, is also a vocal supporter of the garden beds.
“It’s a great opportunity to create a barrier for that play space as well,” she said. “The Common is so broadly used for various things — soccer practices, boot camps. It’s a lovely opportunity to designate a space for cultivating a family-oriented activity.”
But for Maroney, there’s also a generational component to the project.
“We think it’s great that young people are involved in this,” he said. “Throughout the history of Salem Common, you need each generation to step up — and these guys are doing it faster than anybody else.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.