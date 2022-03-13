SWAMPSCOTT — A contractor and his team had a close call Sunday afternoon when they cut a gas line they believed had previously been shut off to an Essex Street house.
Firefighters were notified about 2:35 p.m., and arrived at the 2 1/2-story blue-shingle house at 63 Essex St., less than five minutes later.
The first priority was to shut off the gas line, but they were unable to find the shutoff valve and gas was rapidly filling the unoccupied house, said Capt.
Steve Greenbaum. It could have been a highly explosive situation, he said.
National Grid was apprised of the situation and homes on either side and behind 63 Essex were evacuated with residents moved to a safe distance.
When National Grid arrived, crews still had to search for the shut off valve. But after some tense minutes, they stopped the flow of gas.
Firefighters were then able to ventilate the house and, by 4 p.m., they had cleared the scene, and neighboring residents were able to return home.